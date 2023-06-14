BMW Issues iX Recall for Unintended Cruise Control Activation

Based on a bespoke platform derived from the CLuster ARchitecture, the BMW iX has been hit with yet another safety recall. On this occasion, the German automaker is calling back 11,180 examples of the all-electric utility vehicle to address unintended cruise control activation with a software update.
BMW started taking said issue seriously in late 2022 after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presented the Bavarian company with three vehicle owner questionnaires. All three alleged unintended cruise control activation, with said owners indicating that all three were low-speed events. Come February 2023, the company was informed of yet another questionnaire, filed with the federal agency in January 2023.
The owner of an iX M60, as in the most performance-oriented version currently available to configure, told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that his unintended cruise control activation experience concluded with a minor collision. The fifth vehicle owner questionnaire followed suit in March 2023. Better late than never, BMW reviewed vehicle diagnostic information in April 2023, identifying activations of the adaptive cruise control while turning the steering wheel.
In addition to said questionnaires from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the German company is aware of no fewer than seven customer complaints as well. As per documents filed with the safety watchdog, BMW acknowledged the potential activation of the cruise control system while turning the steering wheel due to the layout of the activation button. It should be noted that upon activation, the car's speed increases, therefore surprising the driver. The system can be deactivated via said button or by depressing the brake pedal, just like any other contemporary cruise control.
Owners of the aforementioned vehicles will be informed by first-class mail to bring their vehicles in for a software update. BMW hasn't detailed how said update prevents inadvertent activation of the cruise control system. Dealers have already been told what to do on June 7, whereas known owners will receive BMW-branded envelopes no later than July 28, 2023.
Affected vehicles include the xDrive50 and M60 produced for the 2022 through 2024 model years. As per the attached report, build dates range from October 18, 2021 to May 31, 2023.
Somewhat controversial due to its front-end styling and the "OK Boomer" thing we covered back in January 2021, the iX retails at $87,100 and $11,500, respectively, in the USA. Those numbers don't include the destination freight charge or extras, and boy, does BMW offer plenty of pricey extras!
The Sport design package, for example, adds $2,500 to the final price of the entry-level xDrive50. Aventurin Red Metallic is $1,950, Castanea Chestnut perforated leather costs a whopping $3,500, and the Premium package is $3,700 at press time. On the upside, the xDrive50 is a dual-motor affair with plenty of grunt and pretty good range as standard. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds, the most affordable iX currently available to configure nets up to 307 miles (494 kilometers) of range.
The owner of an iX M60, as in the most performance-oriented version currently available to configure, told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that his unintended cruise control activation experience concluded with a minor collision. The fifth vehicle owner questionnaire followed suit in March 2023. Better late than never, BMW reviewed vehicle diagnostic information in April 2023, identifying activations of the adaptive cruise control while turning the steering wheel.
In addition to said questionnaires from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the German company is aware of no fewer than seven customer complaints as well. As per documents filed with the safety watchdog, BMW acknowledged the potential activation of the cruise control system while turning the steering wheel due to the layout of the activation button. It should be noted that upon activation, the car's speed increases, therefore surprising the driver. The system can be deactivated via said button or by depressing the brake pedal, just like any other contemporary cruise control.
Owners of the aforementioned vehicles will be informed by first-class mail to bring their vehicles in for a software update. BMW hasn't detailed how said update prevents inadvertent activation of the cruise control system. Dealers have already been told what to do on June 7, whereas known owners will receive BMW-branded envelopes no later than July 28, 2023.
Affected vehicles include the xDrive50 and M60 produced for the 2022 through 2024 model years. As per the attached report, build dates range from October 18, 2021 to May 31, 2023.
Somewhat controversial due to its front-end styling and the "OK Boomer" thing we covered back in January 2021, the iX retails at $87,100 and $11,500, respectively, in the USA. Those numbers don't include the destination freight charge or extras, and boy, does BMW offer plenty of pricey extras!
The Sport design package, for example, adds $2,500 to the final price of the entry-level xDrive50. Aventurin Red Metallic is $1,950, Castanea Chestnut perforated leather costs a whopping $3,500, and the Premium package is $3,700 at press time. On the upside, the xDrive50 is a dual-motor affair with plenty of grunt and pretty good range as standard. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds, the most affordable iX currently available to configure nets up to 307 miles (494 kilometers) of range.