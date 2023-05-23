BMW Electrifies Summer 2023 in the US With 396-HP AWD i4, 483-HP 750e PHEV, and More

Soon after its designers wiped at least part of the shame from all those outrageous recent introductions with the unique BMW Concept Touring Coupe, the Bavarian automaker now seeks to broaden the appeal of its US family of models with an accent on technology plus low and zero-emission goodies this coming summer.
The German carmaker recently decided to "broaden its electrified product portfolio" with help from several new model introductions in US specifications. First and foremost, the BMW i4 battery-powered compact executive car that has been in production since late 2021 gets a fresh all-wheel drive version slotted below the 536-horsepower i4 M50. Dubbed i4 xDrive40, it comes with dual electric motors for a total output of 396 ponies and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm), which is more than enough to help the five-door liftback sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than five seconds.
The fast-charging capability is just as speedy as the 80.7-kWh (net usable energy content) lithium-ion battery pack can be hooked to a 205-kW DC outlet. When fully charged, the preliminary range estimate should be around 307 miles (494 km) for models with 18-inch aerodynamically optimized wheels or 282 miles (454 km) for the optional 19-inch alloys. Before moving on, let us not forget about pricing, as the 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 will start from a base MSRP of $61,600 plus $995 destination and handling – first deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of the year.
Next up, BMW also announced the introduction of a couple of new electrified 7 Series variants, while the 740i will pack the xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system from July. Thus, soon after revealing the most powerful fully-electric BMW ever, the 650-hp i7 M70 xDrive, the company will bring the 2024 750e xDrive and i7 eDrive50 to America. The former is a plug-in hybrid packing the 308-hp 3.0-liter inline-six mated to a 194-hp GEN5 electric motor sandwiched with the transmission, and together, they churn out 483 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. According to preliminary figures, this recent version's all-electric range is at least 35 miles (56 km).
Secondly, the all-electric i7 M70 xDrive flagship and dual-motor, all-wheel drive i7 xDrive60 will be joined by a new entry-level version dubbed i7 eDrive50. Well, it may be a base single-motor, rear-wheel drive option, but the power figure is not too shabby at all - 449 horsepower. By the way, both the 2024 750e xDrive and the i7 eDrive50 will arrive at nationwide dealers this fall, with pricing kicking off at $107k (plus $995 destination and handling) and $105,700 (plus destination), respectively. Last but not least, BMW also announced this summer it is starting the roll-out of its BMW Operating System 8.5 across various models – iX, i4, 7 Series from July, and X5, X6, X7, plus XM from August.
