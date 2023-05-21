E92 BMW M3 Wants To Be a Racer, Tuner Gaslights It and Lists It for Grabs

Due to its big and sonorous lump and impressive tuning capabilities, the E92 generation BMW M3 is regarded as one of the best ones ever made. Some have gone as far as stating it is the craziest of its kind, and one decade after production ceased, enthusiasts still remember it for being the only M3 powered by a V8.
Its predecessor, the arguably prettier E46, had a straight-six, and so did the E36. The iconic E30 came with a straight-four. The inline-six has been the recipe for the F80 that followed the E9X and for the modern-day G80, which sits in the lineup next to the G81, aka the M3 Touring (wagon).
Spinning to a dizzying 8,400 rpm, the 4.0-liter V8 develops 414 hp (420 ps/309 kW) in the E9X M3, and it produces 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. The Coupe dealt with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it was a few tenths slower in the three-pedal configuration, which came with a six-speed manual. The top speed was capped at 155 mph (250 kph), and the GTS, a more track-focused version, could do up to 190 mph (305 kph).
BMW's M3 GTS, based on the E92, had a larger displacement V8, with 4.4 liters, and it was offered with an extra 30 hp (30 ps/22 kW) and 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque. The sprint was a sub-4.5-second affair, and only 150 of them were made. This unicorn of a machine is eye-watering expensive, with some of the best-preserved examples fetching as much as a new Lamborghini Huracan in today's crazy second-hand car market. A standard E92, meanwhile, tends to get over $30,000, and it's not uncommon for a barely-driven one to be twice as valuable.
Throw in a few tastefully-done mods, and certain owners think their E92 M3 is worth new M3 money. Speaking of which, you're looking at a minimum of $74,300 before destination for the base M3 Sedan, $78,600 for the punchier Competition variant, and $82,600 if you want yours with the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system modified by the M Division. The latter is faster in a straight line than the iconic Ferrari Enzo, taking 3.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught.
Whether it is pricey or affordable is a subjective topic, so we will move on to the modifications instead because it features quite a few of those. Given the decals applied to it, it's clear that Liberty Walk was responsible for the mods. The Japanese tuner gave it its signature widebody design with visible bolts alongside a more pronounced chin spoiler, trunk lid attachment, and rear skirt. The exhaust was tweaked as the tailpipes are bigger than the standard ones. That wasn't the only technical upgrade, as it also features an adjustable air suspension, hence why it looks like it belongs in the low-riding squad. The multi-spoke 19-inch alloys, M-inspired tri-color looks, and the decals mentioned above complete the styling.
Liberty Walk speaks about an ECU tune, which, combined with the new exhaust system, has made the V8 punchier, though they haven't released the magic numbers in the ad that can be found here. The listing highlights some of the equipment, too, like the sunroof, heated seats, leather upholstery, and the original navigation and audio system. As we already told you, this modern-classic BMW M3 Coupe looks like it just rolled off the line inside and out, and we reckon it would be a far more serious proposal in a different hue. The body kit may be a setback to potential purists, but then again, those have probably left the chat as soon as they saw the opening picture, as no one who's solely into stock cars will ever appreciate this one.
Between us, a little over $40,000, or maybe less if your negotiation skills are high enough, for what looks like a properly maintained E92 BMW M3 doesn't sound that horrible. However, if you know where to look, chances are you will find that perfect unmolested copy to polish a few times a year as long as the legislation allows you to enjoy it on public roads. So, let's assume you are searching for a used sports coupe to enjoy on weekends, one that doesn't need any work before hitting the road. Could this one make it to your list?
Now that we've reminded ourselves about the E92 M3 and the modern-day one, how much do you think the pictured example is? Chances are you're wrong because you probably thought of a smaller or a much higher sum. The answer is 5.68 million yen, which is $41,430 at the current exchange rate. Despite looking showroom fresh, it doesn't have the delivery miles under its belt, as it has seen some action with 75,300 km (46,790 miles) displayed on the odometer.
