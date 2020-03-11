Widebody E36 Looks Like the Next Coolest BMW M3

The E36 is probably the least popular version of the 3 Series, which means it's only a matter of time before it going to suddenly go from a $5000 car to a $20,000 car in half a year and makes you hate yourself for not buying one.
The technology on this version of the 3 Series is fantastic, especially the M versions, but we'd still settle for a 328i. BMW put a lot of clever stuff into that powertrain, so we feel like the looks are what hold the E36 back.
Even with a wrap and some nice wheels, it still doesn't feel like it's on par with the E30 or the E46. However, if prices rise high enough, you will eventually see some more replica parts or even amazing widebody kits to completely transform the look.
2019 went down as an amazing year for the E30, for example. The SEMA show welcomed a bunch of awesome upgrades that propelled this to the very top of the classic BMW hierarchy. And doing the same thing to the E36 should be pretty easy because of people like Brad Builds.
Obviously, the stand-out feature for this kit are the fender extensions, which are round yet very respectful of the original design of the 1990s base BMW. The artist has also played with some of the bumper trim to make it more interesting, adding ground effects and wings in the usual places.
The view from the back is typical of something like a drift car, leaving much of the added-on tire exposed. Adding a wing is something obvious to do here. Even though it's reminiscent of race cars from that era, we'd exclude this and the diffuser in favor of something with a modern look. After all, nobody buys a 20-year old coupe and keeps the handling stock.
The badging on this render is "316i" which back in the day would have meant a 1.6-liter pushing about 100 horsepower. Even though it's a sacrilege, we wouldn't feel bad about swapping that for an LS.
