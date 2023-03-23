Toyota GR Supra Drags Feisty Old BMW M3, Both Sound Faster Than They Really Are

What happens when Europe meets Asia… somewhere in America? Well, most likely, someone will be talking about the latest Euro versus JDM encounter at the local quarter-mile dragstrip!
For example, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a major fan of the Mission and Bandimere dragstrips and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls, even if some of them promise a lot more and actually end up delivering a lot less. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a trio of skirmishes involving the Toyota GR Supra, an older but feisty E92 BMW M3, as well as the mighty Nissan GT-R and an Audi RS 3 sedan rascal.
First off, in the initial video feature embedded below, we are heading to Bandimere Speedway, known throughout the NHRA (The National Hot Rod Association governing body of quarter-mile greatness) as Thunder Mountain, which is a quarter-mile dragstrip facility located near Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado. There, we meet with the first two protagonists – a gray fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (which has a joint Toyota-BMW sports car architecture also used by the G29 BMW Z4 roadster) and a ‘vintage’ BMW M3, most likely of 2007 to 2013 E92 variety.
Judging by the subtly enhanced looks of the Bavarian coupe and – above all – by the mesmerizing rapid-fire sound of the V8 engine, we expected all sorts of great surprises from the Euro contender. Alas, it was not meant to be – at least not during the initial skirmish that was hosted during the day because the electronic scoreboard triggered the winning lights for the GR Supra, despite the 11.17s to 11.84s ET loss. Luckily, a rematch challenge was issued during the night, and this time around BMW’s audio score wasn’t much ado about nothing, as it won the second battle with a flawless 11.66s versus 12.23s pass.
By the way, do not be mad at the high ETs – just remember that the BMW M3 is most likely a stick shift affair battling for supremacy with a GR Supra that is most certainly aided by an automatic transmission. Moving on to the second video embedded below, we find ourselves at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. It, too, has a genuinely nice nickname – ‘Thunder by the River’ – along with an NHRA-sanctioned strip and some racers that feel a bit underwhelming, at least on this particular occasion.
This time, a mighty R35 Nissan GT-R faced off with a sporty Audi RS 3 Sedan – and the unthinkable almost happened. Most drag race fans would expect this to be a flawless victory for the Japanese sports car, on account of its higher power and legacy. But one should always expect the unexpected at the dragstrip, and the little Audi took a commanding lead right from the start, at the end passing the finish line first (11.08s to 11.12s), no matter how hard the GT-R driver tried to catch up. Alas, once again, the green light chose a different victor…
First off, in the initial video feature embedded below, we are heading to Bandimere Speedway, known throughout the NHRA (The National Hot Rod Association governing body of quarter-mile greatness) as Thunder Mountain, which is a quarter-mile dragstrip facility located near Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado. There, we meet with the first two protagonists – a gray fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (which has a joint Toyota-BMW sports car architecture also used by the G29 BMW Z4 roadster) and a ‘vintage’ BMW M3, most likely of 2007 to 2013 E92 variety.
Judging by the subtly enhanced looks of the Bavarian coupe and – above all – by the mesmerizing rapid-fire sound of the V8 engine, we expected all sorts of great surprises from the Euro contender. Alas, it was not meant to be – at least not during the initial skirmish that was hosted during the day because the electronic scoreboard triggered the winning lights for the GR Supra, despite the 11.17s to 11.84s ET loss. Luckily, a rematch challenge was issued during the night, and this time around BMW’s audio score wasn’t much ado about nothing, as it won the second battle with a flawless 11.66s versus 12.23s pass.
By the way, do not be mad at the high ETs – just remember that the BMW M3 is most likely a stick shift affair battling for supremacy with a GR Supra that is most certainly aided by an automatic transmission. Moving on to the second video embedded below, we find ourselves at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. It, too, has a genuinely nice nickname – ‘Thunder by the River’ – along with an NHRA-sanctioned strip and some racers that feel a bit underwhelming, at least on this particular occasion.
This time, a mighty R35 Nissan GT-R faced off with a sporty Audi RS 3 Sedan – and the unthinkable almost happened. Most drag race fans would expect this to be a flawless victory for the Japanese sports car, on account of its higher power and legacy. But one should always expect the unexpected at the dragstrip, and the little Audi took a commanding lead right from the start, at the end passing the finish line first (11.08s to 11.12s), no matter how hard the GT-R driver tried to catch up. Alas, once again, the green light chose a different victor…