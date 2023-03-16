Performante-Only Drag Strip Performance: Huracan vs. Urus Ends in 'Braking News'

Huracan or Urus, which is faster on the quarter-mile race? The first one, no doubt about it, for all the motorsporting reasons applicable on Planet Piston. And what if you stick a Performante badge on both? Does that change anything?
Let’s find out in the following YouTube video from carwow, with Mat Watson behind the wheel of an all-out pocket rocket of a V10 Lamborghini. A super SUV lines up at the start line to counter the feather-weight supercar.
More horsepower, torque, turbos, doors, weight, and volume: the Urus Performante is not Lamborghini’s first choice for a sprint superweapon. That title goes to the compact Huracan, and this fight is over before it begins.
5.2 liters, ten free-breathing pistons, 640 PS, 600 Nm of torque (631 hp / 443 lb-ft), four-wheel drive, double-clutch gearbox, 3,047 lbs (1,382 kg). The clock stops 2.9 seconds after a standing start when the 62 mph (100 kph) mark is reached. Precisely six seconds later, the raging bull blasts past 124 mph (200 kph). And it stops just as impressively as it accelerates – from 62 mph to a standstill, covering just 31 meters (102 feet).
The last number is essential to our story because 1) the Urus Performante is 55% heavier than the pure athlete Huracan Performante and 2) is going to be revealed a few paragraphs later. First things first, the dig and roll races.
The outcome is as predictable as the law of universal gravitation – the Huracan is 1.2 seconds faster than the pretentious SUV at the end of a quarter-mile shootout, to nobody’s surprise. What is surprising (not in the exhilarating sense) is how the Urus P launched off the line.
nose-dived into the concrete and faded away in the rearview mirror of the cutthroat two-seater opponent. It was a one-way race from there.
The rolling race is the same story – the fast SUV is like a letter opener against an Apache attack helicopter. Cruising at 50 mph (80 kph), the two Lambos launch toward the half-mile mark. The Urus gearbox teleports from seventh to second – watch the rev meter explode from 2,000 to 6,500 RPM instantly.
So the lighter, more aerodynamic supercar won the sprints. What about a 100-0 mph (161-0 kph) braking test? The 770 extra kilograms (1,700 lbs.) on the Urus would make it just as predictable as the full-speed run. But no. Not this time – the Lamborghini has installed the biggest brake discs of all production cars on the Performante SUV for a reason.
The 2.2-ton Super SUV stops a full car length shorter than the inverted airfoil-shaped Huracan – at least in this particular instance. Lamborghini’s previously-cited official numbers credit the lightweight coupe. But the real-world application of high-tech Italo-German automotive engineering nullifies all paper estimates.
