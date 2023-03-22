Beastly 911 GT3 RS Drags a Lambo Huracan Tecnica Monster, There Can Be Only One

What makes Porsche and Lamborghini so good at their premium sports car and exotic supercar game? Is it the performance, the looks, the technology, and exclusivity? Or is it a different stroke of genius?
For sure, both Stuttgart-based German automaker Porsche and Sant’Agata Bolognese-born exotic Italian carmaker Lamborghini are greater than the sum of their parts. Otherwise, Porsche would not be able to create a new strategy that aims for a 20% return on sales, or Lambo would not be bragging about its 56% profit increase in 2022. As such, we can all imagine that it is a combination of legacy, performance, looks, technology, exclusivity, and that swift stroke of genius.
Of course, it also helps that they are part of a major conglomerate and have the psychological cushion of knowing that even if something goes wrong, they have a parent to go to for (financial) comfort. Anyway, my guess about that stroke of genius – and it’s a personal opinion, of course – has to do with the way they manage to expand the lore surrounding their most iconic lines.
Porsche, for example, has reached the 992 series with its eternal 911 and since production started back in 2019 the family has grown to include six Carrera models, three Targa versions, a couple of Turbos, the Sport Classic and 911 Dakar limited editions, plus the track-focused GT3s. And, as far as the latter are concerned, there is nothing better for the local venue than the ultimate Type 992, aka the beastly 911 GT3 RS.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini started production of its ‘base’ Huracan series, serving as the V10-powered introduction into the world of supercars, since 2014. And, over the years, it too has managed to divest the nameplate into Coupe, Spyders, Performante, AWD, and RWD models, and then it started all over again with the EVO versions after the mid-life cycle facelift. Not to mention the special editions – like the recent Sterrato, among many others – and there are even some new additions to the evolved line, such as the STO or Tecnica.
Speaking of the latter, deliveries have already started in places like North America, and the United States will soon get its hands on the GT3 RS (tribute), too. Meanwhile, over at home on the Old Continent, the good French folks over at Motorsport Magazine have gained access to a beast of a Type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for their usual trials at the base located around Magny-Cours. Apparently, the extreme version of the German sports car did not disappoint when it came to swift cornering.
Alas, they also wanted to be thorough and ultimately decided to pit it against a V10-powered Lambo – and on a straight line. The classic American-style drag race was captured on video for their YouTube channel and we have it embedded below. Naturally, there is no prepped dragstrip around them, so they went to Circuit de Lurcy-Lévis (Lurcy-Lévis, France), which has a massive straight line that is fitting for an all-out 1,000-meter (.62-mile) drag race. As always, in the end, there can be only one victor!
Of course, it also helps that they are part of a major conglomerate and have the psychological cushion of knowing that even if something goes wrong, they have a parent to go to for (financial) comfort. Anyway, my guess about that stroke of genius – and it’s a personal opinion, of course – has to do with the way they manage to expand the lore surrounding their most iconic lines.
Porsche, for example, has reached the 992 series with its eternal 911 and since production started back in 2019 the family has grown to include six Carrera models, three Targa versions, a couple of Turbos, the Sport Classic and 911 Dakar limited editions, plus the track-focused GT3s. And, as far as the latter are concerned, there is nothing better for the local venue than the ultimate Type 992, aka the beastly 911 GT3 RS.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini started production of its ‘base’ Huracan series, serving as the V10-powered introduction into the world of supercars, since 2014. And, over the years, it too has managed to divest the nameplate into Coupe, Spyders, Performante, AWD, and RWD models, and then it started all over again with the EVO versions after the mid-life cycle facelift. Not to mention the special editions – like the recent Sterrato, among many others – and there are even some new additions to the evolved line, such as the STO or Tecnica.
Speaking of the latter, deliveries have already started in places like North America, and the United States will soon get its hands on the GT3 RS (tribute), too. Meanwhile, over at home on the Old Continent, the good French folks over at Motorsport Magazine have gained access to a beast of a Type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for their usual trials at the base located around Magny-Cours. Apparently, the extreme version of the German sports car did not disappoint when it came to swift cornering.
Alas, they also wanted to be thorough and ultimately decided to pit it against a V10-powered Lambo – and on a straight line. The classic American-style drag race was captured on video for their YouTube channel and we have it embedded below. Naturally, there is no prepped dragstrip around them, so they went to Circuit de Lurcy-Lévis (Lurcy-Lévis, France), which has a massive straight line that is fitting for an all-out 1,000-meter (.62-mile) drag race. As always, in the end, there can be only one victor!