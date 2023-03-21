Stick Shift Corvette Drags Stringy Mustang, Absolute Destruction Is an Understatement

Right now, everyone is only talking about modern heroes like the recent 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 or the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and E-Ray. But the vintage models can also morph into properly hidden monsters.
The automotive industry is a bit too humongous and overwhelming for some people. For example, there is a myriad of OEM brands and then, on top of that, one can also open Pandora’s Box with the imaginative aftermarket realm. As such, maybe it is best to just select a renowned nameplate, even if it’s an older model, and start working with that.
Some people did just that with “America’s sports car” – aka the Chevrolet Corvette – and the results are simply stunning. Not necessarily visually, so perhaps you do not need to take our word for granted and an example is going to make up for a thousand additional explanations. As such, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff vlog channel on YouTube, who has caught a feisty stick shift C6 Corvette dwelling around Orlando and Bradenton townships in Florida.
As noticeable from the name of the channel, this videographer loves quarter-mile dragstrips and all the great folks and their (sometimes flying) machines. This feature that we see embedded below (uploaded on March 17) revolves around a crimson sixth-generation Chevy Corvette, a model that has been produced between 2004 and 2013, with excerpts selected from the latest Street Car Takeover and Sick Week 2023 events that took place at Bradenton Motorsports Park and Orlando Speed World.
There are just three passes, with the wackiest matchups set in the beginning and at the very end (from the 1:33 mark). These two are the ones to put things into the proper perspective regarding this hidden warrior – as the Subaru WRX STI and Fox Body stood no chance at all with their rather shameful 12.5s passes.
Frankly, one could even skip them entirely, and just dive right in with the main brawl that occurred from the 0:45 mark. The encounter featured the stunning C6 going against a traditional foe – the Ford Mustang pony/muscle car. Alas, the slightly older Corvette had to confront some mighty Blue Oval demons in the form of a modern S550 that was packing a lot more than it meets the eye, judging by the massive hood bulge.
Oh well, this was absolute destruction in the making, and that is a major understatement! As such, someone won the skirmish with a 7.47s pass at 194 mph (312 kph) against its opponent’s 9.64s at 142 mph (229 kph) result! Now, check it out for yourself to see who was the amazing victor that was in a stratospheric quarter-mile dragstrip league of its own, it’s well worth your two minutes!
