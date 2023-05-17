Pink BMW M3 G80 Holds a Special Place in the World of Tuned Cars

When it comes to vehicles sporting all kinds of flashy looks, we usually expect them to sit either at the bottom or at the top of the food chain. But the modern-day BMW M3 slots in the middle with a punchy straight-six assisted by twin-turbocharging, rear- or rear-biased all-wheel drive, and excellent driving credentials.
Therefore, since we are looking at a great daily driver with decent space at the rear for a premium compact sports sedan, backed up by a generous (for this class) cargo area, not to mention a relatively comfortable setup, it wouldn't be the first choice when comes to tuning jobs. But it is to certain owners who want theirs to shine brighter than the automaker ever intended.
As a result, numerous parts born in the tuning world fit the latest-generation BMW M3. Be it new front and rear bumpers, smaller grilles, vented hoods, fatter side skirts, massive wings for the trunk lid, and fender flares, name it, and it is likely available. Depending on how much you're willing to blow, you can get most of these components made of carbon fiber. The suspension, brakes, and engine can also be overhauled, as can the wheels, interior, and everything else. The sky is the limit as far as this model is concerned.
Most of the time, the BMW M3s that we stumble across feature some sort of modifications, albeit nothing too exaggerated. However, the one pictured in the gallery above doesn't care what we think about flashy colors, so it features a very controversial pink hue. That is likely a wrap, and it was applied to the entire exterior, save for the add-ons on the lower parts of the body all around and to the roof box because it features one of those too. We are fans of this bold design (okay, I am), as we think it looks delicious. One thing's sure, you'll probably never see an identical one ever again, and that is the beauty of tuning, as long as you don't forget about common sense.
In addition to that unique hue and the new apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, trunk lid spoiler, and roof box, this BMW M3 rocks a set of Rays. The aftermarket alloys are presented in black, and the high-performance brakes of the car back them up. Overall, this is a project that we can support, and even if it wouldn't usually be in the top ten hues we'd get for our BMW M3 (if we had one, that is), it is still appealing. So, the hat tip goes to the owner for daring to do things differently and pulling it off. But do you feel the same, and if not, what bold color would you give your ride?
