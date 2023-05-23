Report: BMW Considers Modern-Day Clown Shoe Car Based on the Concept Touring Coupe

BMW took the motoring world by surprise with the introduction of the Concept Touring Coupe at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este over the weekend. A true modern-day clown shoe car, it is an obvious throwback to the Z3 M Coupe, though the Munich marque hasn't mentioned this model at all. Instead, they spoke about the 1940 Mille Miglia winner, the 328 Touring Coupe, and the 1970s 02 Series Touring.
Wherever their inspiration for the Concept Touring Coupe came from, it doesn't really matter. What matters is that there is a slight chance for it to hit production. It won't become a second body style of the latest-gen Z4, on which it builds, as it would be offered in limited numbers if enough customers express interest in it.
Quoted by Motor1, Adrian van Hooydonk, the BMW Group's Design Director, was the key figure who spoke about a possible limited production version of the study at the event hosted on the shores of Lake Como in Italy over the weekend. The exec has revealed that they had "at least two to three people" express interest in it, highlighting that it is "a one-off at the moment" and that "there's no concrete plan to put it in production." However, "if there's enough interest, we will take a look at it. That could be a very low-volume version, like 50 cars or so."
As the quoted outlet reminds, this wouldn't be the first time BMW has taken a similar approach. Back in 2015, they unveiled the 3.0 CSL Hommage at the same event, and last year, they released a production version christened the 3.0 CSL, and only 50 of them will be made. It pays homage to the Batmobile, and it is the same car beneath the fresh sheet metal as the standard M4 Coupe, albeit featuring a few stylistic changes. Powering it is a 3,153 cc engine with twin turbocharging, hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The mill kicks out 552 hp (560 ps/412 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
As for the Concept Touring Coupe, it also uses gasoline power, and it packs a straight-six that hasn't been detailed. It combines the face of the regular Z4 with a bespoke rear end to turn it into a veritable Shooting Brake, and it features fine leather upholstery in the cabin signed by Poltrona Frau. It also comes with an exclusive luggage piece that Schedoni made in Modena, Italy, and this feature is usually reserved for the supercar establishment. Honestly, we're fans of pretty much any design that's not a crossover, SUV, or pickup these days, and we hope to see a production version soon, even in low-volume numbers. Do you?
