Custom 1971 BMW R75/5 Will Make You Appreciate Minimalism and Simplicity

We can probably all agree that Motorrad’s R75/5 is quite a stunner in stock form, so it only made sense for the craftsmen behind this project to trim its appearance down rather than change it altogether. The bespoke touches they’ve added along the way are delicious.
The Swedish capital of Stockholm may not be the first place you’d expect to find a surf shop, let alone one which doubles up as a motorcycle customization outfit. Nevertheless, that’s precisely what you’ll come across at 6/5/4 – a firm whose name may be familiar to those who follow the European custom bike scene.
Although their project archive isn’t as lengthy as those of other workshops, each and every build they come up with is an absolute marvel. The scrambled Triumph Bonneville we’ve looked at some time ago provides an excellent case in point, but so does the minimalistic airhead you see above these paragraphs. Let’s dive in for a closer inspection, shall we?
It all started with a 1971 variant of BMW’s R75/5 lineup, and the commission came from a psychologist who was willing to give 6/5/4 carte blanche for the most part. The Swedes kicked things off with a complete powertrain overhaul to get the Beemer back in shape mechanically. During the refurbishment, they fitted a modern electronic ignition system, optimized the valve clearances, and replaced the timing chains and tensioners.
Moreover, there’s a fresh battery sitting inside a handmade tray beneath the swingarm. The R75/5’s stock exhaust headers were retained, but they now run into dual reverse megaphone silencers of unknown origin. In terms of structural mods, the 6/5/4 squad ditched the factory subframe to make way for a custom-built substitute, which rests on Hagon shock absorbers with progressive springs.
We find LED turn signals installed in close proximity to the upper shock mounts, and that tiny rear fender is home to a Bates-style taillight and an inconspicuous license plate holder. Up top, there’s a flat bench seat upholstered in high-quality nubuck leather, with stitching that echoes the tread pattern on the tires.
Speaking of rubber, those dual-purpose knobbies are Bridgestone’s Trail Wing compound, offering ample grip both on and off the pavement. A new fender can be seen up front, too, while the factory headlight got swapped with a retro-looking aftermarket item. In the cockpit, the bike features Daytona Velona instrumentation and a wide handlebar, which is in turn equipped with subtle switchgear and Biltwell grips.
An m-Lock keyless ignition module tops things off in that area, further contributing to the specimen’s clutter-free aesthetic. Then there’s the paintwork – a satin-black base with white pinstripes and 6/5/4 badges on the gas tank, accompanied by a stunning, light teal finish all over the frame. The front and rear lighting units were painted white for contrast, but black predominates elsewhere.
