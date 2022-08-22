autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Modified Triumph Bonneville Embraces the Scrambler Life With Gusto, Wears Pirelli Knobbies

Home > News > Custom Bikes
22 Aug 2022, 15:53 UTC ·
Isn’t it funny how a worn-out look can be far more attractive than a picture-perfect finish at times?
Modified Triumph Bonneville 21 photos
Modified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph BonnevilleModified Triumph Bonneville
Unfortunately, we find that 6/5/4 Motors’ fascinating custom builds don’t quite get as much attention as they deserve. The Stockholm-based garage is perfectly capable of putting together a project that’s on par with the work of top-tier customization firms, and this scrambled Triumph Bonneville is an excellent case in point!

To be exact, the donor came in the form of a 2010 model with 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) on the odo, so it was sound on both a cosmetic and mechanical level. The Swedes kicked things off by making the Bonnie’s suspension a little more dirt-worthy with stiffer fork springs and progressive aftermarket shocks.

Peek down at the unsprung sector, and you’ll notice a new set of laced hoops measuring 19 inches up front and 18 inches out back. For plenty of grip off-road, the creature's murdered-out rims are enveloped in Pirelli’s beefy Scorpion Rally tires. The 6/5/4 squad was aiming to make proportions a little tighter, so they shortened the subframe and installed a repurposed rear fender whose source is unidentified.

Up top, there’s a thickly-padded saddle upholstered in brown leather, while a skeletal license plate bracket, LED turn signals, and an unobtrusive taillight complete the rear-end package. Moving to the northernmost section, we spot a high-mounted fender in between the Bonneville’s modified OEM forks.

Above it lies a six-inch headlamp stored inside a bespoke housing, along with retro-style Motogadget instrumentation and a wider handlebar sporting Biltwell grips. Stockholm’s bike-modding gurus fitted a handmade skid plate beneath the engine, sculpting out a groovy 6/5/4 logo to add some pizzazz.

Exhaust gases travel to the outside world via a stealthy pair of custom pipes that sit up high, hovering above newly-installed aftermarket foot pegs, an LSL sprocket cover, and a fresh chain guard. For the most part, the motorcycle was painted black, but its gas tank received a teal blue finish complete with white decals and a mesmerizing patina effect.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Triumph Bonneville 6/5/4 motors custom scrambler off-road aftermarket patina
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories