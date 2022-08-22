Modified Triumph Bonneville Embraces the Scrambler Life With Gusto, Wears Pirelli Knobbies

Isn’t it funny how a worn-out look can be far more attractive than a picture-perfect finish at times?
Unfortunately, we find that 6/5/4 Motors’ fascinating custom builds don’t quite get as much attention as they deserve. The Stockholm-based garage is perfectly capable of putting together a project that’s on par with the work of top-tier customization firms, and this scrambled Triumph Bonneville is an excellent case in point!
To be exact, the donor came in the form of a 2010 model with 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) on the odo, so it was sound on both a cosmetic and mechanical level. The Swedes kicked things off by making the Bonnie’s suspension a little more dirt-worthy with stiffer fork springs and progressive aftermarket shocks.
Peek down at the unsprung sector, and you’ll notice a new set of laced hoops measuring 19 inches up front and 18 inches out back. For plenty of grip off-road, the creature's murdered-out rims are enveloped in Pirelli’s beefy Scorpion Rally tires. The 6/5/4 squad was aiming to make proportions a little tighter, so they shortened the subframe and installed a repurposed rear fender whose source is unidentified.
Up top, there’s a thickly-padded saddle upholstered in brown leather, while a skeletal license plate bracket, LED turn signals, and an unobtrusive taillight complete the rear-end package. Moving to the northernmost section, we spot a high-mounted fender in between the Bonneville’s modified OEM forks.
Above it lies a six-inch headlamp stored inside a bespoke housing, along with retro-style Motogadget instrumentation and a wider handlebar sporting Biltwell grips. Stockholm’s bike-modding gurus fitted a handmade skid plate beneath the engine, sculpting out a groovy 6/5/4 logo to add some pizzazz.
Exhaust gases travel to the outside world via a stealthy pair of custom pipes that sit up high, hovering above newly-installed aftermarket foot pegs, an LSL sprocket cover, and a fresh chain guard. For the most part, the motorcycle was painted black, but its gas tank received a teal blue finish complete with white decals and a mesmerizing patina effect.
