Meet Big Debbie, a Luxury Van Conversion With a Pull-Out Electric Keyboard

Those who live life on the road have to learn how to live with less. However, that doesn't mean they have to give up their hobbies. Dr. Sara Erdner is living full-time with her fur baby Kira in a luxury van conversion that was designed around her artistic passions.
Sara Erdner was featured on "Van Go," a show that focuses on turning vans into tiny houses on wheels. She named her mobile home Big Debbie. It’s a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase that is 28.5-ft-long (8.6-meter-long) and 6.5-ft-wide (1.9-meter-wide). The van, along with the whole build, was around $116K, but it was definitely worth it.
The interior of Big Debbie was designed around Sara's artistic passions. The centerpiece is her digital piano, which sits in a pull-out drawer. Next to her keyboard are several compartments in which she keeps her paint set. She also added another drawer above, which is actually a 5-ft (1.5-meter) pull-out table.
When she's not playing, she uses it as a workspace. Sara works remotely. She's a full-time sports psychologist who teaches from her van, helping athletes improve their performance. So this large table serves as her pull-out desk.
It also acts as a counter extension since it's right next to it is the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen, this area includes a small sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a chest-style fridge with a freezer. There are also several big drawers and cabinets that she uses to store her cookware and other different items.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has a nice queen-size bed that has a fan above. It also has three large cabinets. Underneath the bed is a massive storage space, and you'll also notice the custom-designed racks for her paintings mounted on the doors.
Sara doesn't have a bathroom included in the rig, but she has an outdoor shower supplied by a 40-gallon (151-liter) water tank. The toilet is hidden underneath a bench, which is positioned next to the bedroom. Since Sara lives life on the road with her puppy Kira, she also included a space for her fur baby underneath the bed.
On the outside, Big Debbie comes with a roof rack with double light bars that increases visibility at night. The van also has enough space to fit two yoga mats. This area also functions as a hang-out zone, allowing up to nine people to spend time together and admire the views. On the roof, there is also a 400-watts solar panel array, which allows her to live off the grid whenever she wants.
Recently, Sara offered a full tour of Big Debbie to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. If you want to find out more about her tiny journey and her build, you can click the clip down below.
The interior of Big Debbie was designed around Sara's artistic passions. The centerpiece is her digital piano, which sits in a pull-out drawer. Next to her keyboard are several compartments in which she keeps her paint set. She also added another drawer above, which is actually a 5-ft (1.5-meter) pull-out table.
When she's not playing, she uses it as a workspace. Sara works remotely. She's a full-time sports psychologist who teaches from her van, helping athletes improve their performance. So this large table serves as her pull-out desk.
It also acts as a counter extension since it's right next to it is the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen, this area includes a small sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a chest-style fridge with a freezer. There are also several big drawers and cabinets that she uses to store her cookware and other different items.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has a nice queen-size bed that has a fan above. It also has three large cabinets. Underneath the bed is a massive storage space, and you'll also notice the custom-designed racks for her paintings mounted on the doors.
Sara doesn't have a bathroom included in the rig, but she has an outdoor shower supplied by a 40-gallon (151-liter) water tank. The toilet is hidden underneath a bench, which is positioned next to the bedroom. Since Sara lives life on the road with her puppy Kira, she also included a space for her fur baby underneath the bed.
On the outside, Big Debbie comes with a roof rack with double light bars that increases visibility at night. The van also has enough space to fit two yoga mats. This area also functions as a hang-out zone, allowing up to nine people to spend time together and admire the views. On the roof, there is also a 400-watts solar panel array, which allows her to live off the grid whenever she wants.
Recently, Sara offered a full tour of Big Debbie to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. If you want to find out more about her tiny journey and her build, you can click the clip down below.