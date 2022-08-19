Reconditioned 1971 Triumph Bonneville T120R Is a Classic Remnant of the Meriden Days

You’re advised to buckle up, because we’re about to embark on an epic trip down memory lane.
When this ‘71 MY Bonneville T120R got purchased by its present-day owner back in 2012, it was far from looking as pristine as it does right now. The sprightly appearance that it currently flaunts has been made possible by an all-encompassing refurbishment, which was carried out over the course of several years.
During the overhaul, Triumph’s classic pearl saw its fenders, fuel tank, and side covers repainted, while the oil-bearing framework was powder-coated black. The taillight and rear turn signals were fitted with LED bulbs to not only get them back in working order, but make them a lot brighter, too.
On the unsprung side of things, we discover reconditioned brakes and wheels, whose rims are firmly embraced by Dunlop Gold Seal K70 rubber. The bike’s telescopic forks have also been revamped, but its rear Girling shocks were left alone since their condition is still top-notch.
Finally, the engine got to experience an invigorating makeover, receiving fresh valves, springs and guides in the process. Meriden’s iconic T120R is put in motion by a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin that inhales through dual 30 mm (1.2-inch) Amal carburetors. The mill comes with 9.0:1 compression, and it’s capable of supplying up to 49 English thoroughbreds at the crank.
A four-speed constant-mesh gearbox transmits the engine’s power to the rear wheel, making it possible for the vintage Bonnie to reach a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). Braking duties are handled by a ventilated twin leading-shoe drum at the front and a single leading-shoe unit at the opposite pole.
The 1971 Bonneville we’ve just looked at is going on the block at this very moment, but we can’t be sure whether the current bid of $4,350 will meet the reserve price. You may submit yours on Bring a Trailer within the next 24 hours, as the auction will be ending as early as tomorrow (August 20). Before you ask, we’ll have you know the motorcycle’s total mileage is unknown.
