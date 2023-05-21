BMW R80/7 Bol d’Or Nods to Retro Endurance Racing, Exhaust Pipework Looks Incredible

We reckon this R80/7 wouldn’t look too out of place in an endurance racing event from the eighties, and its aftermarket garments are dripping with classic Ducati SuperSport vibes. Bol d’Or can really hold its own performance-wise, too.
The custom bike mecca that is Untitled Motorcycles (UMC) operates on both sides of the big pond, with Hugo Eccles running things stateside while Adam Kay leads the European shop in London. Regardless of where UMC’s machines are created, they always end up looking like a million bucks, and this sporty BMW R80/7 (aka Bol d’Or) is no exception.
Nicknamed after the annual 24-hour motorcycle endurance race held in France, the restyled Bavarian comes from the firm’s British outfit. Adam and his team started with a 1984 variant of Motorrad’s lineup, and their transformation was finalized back in 2015. Indeed, Bol d’Or isn’t one of Untitled Motorcycles’ recent projects, but we don’t have a problem with featuring an older build when it looks this good!
A svelte appearance inspired by classic endurance racers was only one part of the equation, though, because the mechanical aspect has also been taken to the next level. For starters, UMC focused on the powertrain once the donor was dismantled, refurbishing its boxer-twin engine with fresh valves, piston rings, and gaskets, as well as replacement timing chains and tensioners.
You’ll find new clutch friction plates and a rebuilt gearbox further down the R80/7’s drivetrain, while its freshly restored Bing carburetors breathe through mesh-covered air intakes. Then there’s that handmade stainless-steel exhaust, graciously snaking its way back beneath the seat before protruding right through the tail section.
Speaking of the heat-insulated tail, it is a vintage Ducati replica just like the front fairing, and both of these had to be tweaked extensively in order to fit onto the Beemer. The subframe has also been shortened in the process, now resting on a premium monoshock from Hagon’s catalog. Up top, the rear-end equipment is completed by elegant saddle upholstery, LED lighting, and an inconspicuous license plate bracket.
Untitled got rid of the original swingarm, too, installing the Paralever module of an R100 in its stead. The rear wheel hub is laced to a 17-inch rim, a similar 19-inch hoop can be found at the opposite end, and both of them are cloaked in grippy Bridgestone Battlax rubber. In the cockpit area, Bol d’Or features a single Motogadget dial and clip-on handlebars, which are in turn equipped with Kawasaki switches, bar-end turn signals, and adjustable levers.
In addition, there’s a gel battery from Odyssey stashed beneath the transmission in a custom-made tray, with its juice running through a bespoke wiring harness. Aftermarket rearsets, Goodrich brake hoses, and a new front fender comprise the final touches on this machine, along with a stunning color scheme blending a satin-blue base and snazzy gold details.
