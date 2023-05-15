When Murdered-Out Is Too Much, Maybe a Polished Widebody Caddy Escalade ESV Is Better

SUV

As far as the posh sector of SUVs is concerned, companies that dabble with tuning, customization, and personalization are always eager to please everyone. But that does not mean they will refrain from working their magic on posh passenger cars – even if they are a little older than the norm. After all, some of them are simply immortal!And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples stemming from the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who always have an overabundance of modified luxury vehicles - and most of them are pretty dark and menacing at the end of the day. So, in their latest YouTube vlog episode, they dabble with stuff like their progress on the Liberty Walk Limited Lamborghini Aventador that is now dressed up in a "beautiful" Ferrari Rosso Fuoco shade to contrast the "ton of carbon fiber details all over."Well, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, but we are actually here to discuss the elephant in the china shop! That would be the fifth generation Caddy Escalade luxurythat was turned into an aggressive behemoth thanks to the LARTE Design widebody aerodynamic kit and its 99% black demeanor. Frankly, the only things not dark and menacing on the SUV now are the head- and taillights, plus the giant Forgiato Designs aftermarket wheels that look elegantly polished and ready to shine brightly in the sun to attract everyone's attention. This Caddy wants to stand out in any Escalade crowd.Too bad the aftermarket venue did not work its magic on the 682-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8-equipped Cadillac Escalade-V. Still, at least we can easily tell that this example is of the most-humongous SUV-ever Escalade ESV long-wheelbase variety. Anyway, if you feel like the murdered-out treatment was cut short just before it turned out perfectly, then the second example will undoubtedly make amends. As such, the RDB LA team also worked on something they consider one of the best luxury two-doors ever made, aka the 2008 to 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe.Nothing fancy; they only dressed it up with as many 'simple' black accents as possible and only left the door handles, badges, waterfall grille, and Spirit of Ecstasy in a matching dark gray hue for a bit of contrast. Meanwhile, this ultra-luxury coach-door coupe is also riding posh on new but unidentified aftermarket wheels – and of course, the 26-inchers feature matching black 'RR' floating caps! So, which one is your favorite?