Manhart Puts Whiskers on the M3 Touring, Doesn't Fix the Bucktooth Grille

Owners of the BMW M3 Touring now have an entirely new upgrade package available for their rides. Signed by Manhart, it comprises a few carbon fiber add-ons on the outside, some tweaks made to the cabin, and a power boost.
Christened the Manhart MH3 650 Touring, it makes the premium compact super wagon a bit too flashy. The new hood and apron were inspired by those of the M4 CSL, and the grille was slightly modified. The bumper was given vent attachments and winglets to the sides; it has additional trim on the front fenders and new side skirts.
Manhart replaced the standard tailpipes with its own set and got Remus involved for the silencers. They also mention the HJS sport downpipes and a set of 10.5x20 inches front and 11.5x21 inches rear wheels made by Yido Performance. The ten-spoke alloys have a concave design and a black finish joined by baby blue accents to tie them to the rest of the exterior, which features custom wrap with carbon-style accents on the roof.
Even though they didn't say anything about the interior, it is obvious that they had their way with it. The steering wheel, for one, hosts the tuner's logo instead of the Munich marque's roundel, and they probably left their mark on other parts of the cabin that we cannot see in the images released by Manhart on social media.
Packing a 3.0-liter six-banger that produces 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, the M3 Touring needs 3.6 seconds to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) and has a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed. Manhart's proposal, on the other hand, which features the MHtronik powerbox, has increased the output and torque to 641 hp (650 ps/478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). They haven't mentioned anything about the performance, but it probably needs a hair over three seconds to sprint to sixty-two. The H&R lowering springs round off the makeover.
If you don't fancy a tuner messing around with your BMW M3 Touring but would still want a slightly punchier and more track-focused alternative, then you should wait for the M Division to pull the wraps off the CS variant. The M3 CS Touring (name unconfirmed) was spotted a couple of months ago doing its thing at the 'Ring, dressed to impress with some things borrowed from the M3 CS Sedan and decorated by the anniversary logos. It should feature a re-tuned chassis, some upgrades made to the cabin, and extra power.
The four-door M3 CS has 543 hp (550 ps/405 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), and it uses the xDrive all-wheel drive system, unlike the M4 CSL, which is pure rear-wheel drive. It takes just 3.4 seconds to sprint to 62 mph and can do 190 mph (305 kph) flat-out.
