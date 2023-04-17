BMW Prepping the Ultimate Family Wagon, M3 CS Touring Spied in a Premiere

The BMW M3 Touring feels underpowered, said absolutely no one ever. But that hasn't stopped the M Division from preparing an even quicker version of the premium compact wagon.
Dubbed the BMW M3 CS Touring, in all likelihood, it will follow in the footsteps of the M3 CS, in turn a more practical version of the M4 CSL. The upcoming Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate rival from the Munich auto marque was recently taken to the Nurburgring for some hot laps, and our spy photographers were there to immortalize it.
The only similarity with the M3 CS Sedan is the front lip with side blades wrapped in camouflage. However, look for a new grille, too, yellow DRLs in the headlamps, fatter side skirts, a tweaked diffuser, and maybe a spoiler on the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen. The M Division's anniversary logo decorates the prototype at both ends, and the wheels appear identical to those on the regular M3 Touring.
Besides the visual upgrades, the M3 CS Touring will use extra carbon fiber to help it lose weight. Look for a retuned chassis, too, with an emphasis on improving the cornering performance, and some upgrades on the inside. More power will also be on the agenda, with the output being lifted from 503 to 543 hp (510-550 ps/375-405 kW). The M3 Touring needs 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a rest, and chances are the M3 CS Touring will be one or two-tenths quicker. Flat-out, it will probably still do 174 mph or 280 kph.
In theory, the even hotter version of BMW's fast wagon should be a great daily driver, unafraid of the occasional thrashing at the local racetrack. In practice, the weight-saving measures, improved aero, tweaked chassis, and interior enhancements will make it more expensive than the M3 Touring. Some enthusiasts will likely not be willing to spend more money on it, and they'd rather stick to the M3 Touring instead. As a result, we wouldn't be surprised if the production of this car will be limited. Then again, that's our two cents on the matter and should be taken with a raised eyebrow until the company details it.
Considering that the real-world testing phase of the M3 CS Touring has just commenced, we wouldn't expect it to premiere any sooner than the end of the year. Realistically speaking, it might be due in the first half of 2024, with deliveries kicking off shortly after the grand unveiling. If you must know, the BMW M3 CS Touring will likely not be granted a US visa, considering that the standard M3 Touring is not available here either, and that's sad, as it would've been a breath of fresh air.
The only similarity with the M3 CS Sedan is the front lip with side blades wrapped in camouflage. However, look for a new grille, too, yellow DRLs in the headlamps, fatter side skirts, a tweaked diffuser, and maybe a spoiler on the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen. The M Division's anniversary logo decorates the prototype at both ends, and the wheels appear identical to those on the regular M3 Touring.
Besides the visual upgrades, the M3 CS Touring will use extra carbon fiber to help it lose weight. Look for a retuned chassis, too, with an emphasis on improving the cornering performance, and some upgrades on the inside. More power will also be on the agenda, with the output being lifted from 503 to 543 hp (510-550 ps/375-405 kW). The M3 Touring needs 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a rest, and chances are the M3 CS Touring will be one or two-tenths quicker. Flat-out, it will probably still do 174 mph or 280 kph.
In theory, the even hotter version of BMW's fast wagon should be a great daily driver, unafraid of the occasional thrashing at the local racetrack. In practice, the weight-saving measures, improved aero, tweaked chassis, and interior enhancements will make it more expensive than the M3 Touring. Some enthusiasts will likely not be willing to spend more money on it, and they'd rather stick to the M3 Touring instead. As a result, we wouldn't be surprised if the production of this car will be limited. Then again, that's our two cents on the matter and should be taken with a raised eyebrow until the company details it.
Considering that the real-world testing phase of the M3 CS Touring has just commenced, we wouldn't expect it to premiere any sooner than the end of the year. Realistically speaking, it might be due in the first half of 2024, with deliveries kicking off shortly after the grand unveiling. If you must know, the BMW M3 CS Touring will likely not be granted a US visa, considering that the standard M3 Touring is not available here either, and that's sad, as it would've been a breath of fresh air.