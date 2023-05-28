Manhart's BMW M5 CS Is Ready To Pull the Trigger on Supercars

So far, Manhart has had several encounters with the BMW M5 CS. But the latest is also the most exciting performance-wise. The European tuner specialized in modifying cars born in the Old Continent, but also Toyotas, Teslas, and Jeeps, has gone all-in on the German super sedan.
It's not on par with the previous-gen hypercar lineup in terms of power, but on a good day, it can smoke most modern supercars in a straight-line sprint. The OPF delete pipes, new stainless steel exhaust system, and a software remap have brought the output to new levels.
According to Manhart, the pictured BMW M5 CS boasts 823 horses that are likely metric. This translates to 811 brake horsepower or 605 kilowatts. The torque hasn't been disclosed, but it is probably close to 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), considering that a lesser upgrade boosts it to 935 Nm (690 lb-ft) and 788 ps (777 hp/580 kW
Another big unknown is the acceleration time, but we will remind you that the stock M5 CS takes just three seconds flat to hit 100 kph (62 mph) and will keep going up to 306 kph (190 mph). Thus, it has dropped below the three-second mark, and chances are it is roughly half a second quicker. This would make it faster than certain modern-day machines with blue blood running through their veins. For instance, the Ferrari F8 Tributo needs 2.9 seconds for the sprint, and this is a car born to devour apexes, unlike the Bimmer, which is a business sedan with room for four (normal M5 has five seats) and a generous cargo area.
Power boost aside, Manhart also speaks about several carbon fiber add-ons for a sportier look and four seats made of the same lightweight material. A newly-tuned Competition Sport suspension is also mentioned in the social media post highlighting this M5 CS, which features a height-adjustable suspension. Signed by KW, this upgrade is backed up by the new Classic Line Y-spoke wheels that came from Manhart. One thing that they haven't given it, and it's for the best if you ask us, is the typical exterior makeover comprising overall black looks and golden decals. But then again, not all of this tuner's projects sport the design package.
The CS isn't the only M5 that can have its looks and performance fiddled by Manhart. On request, they can bring out the beast within the standard M5 and the M5 Competition, both of which pack a V8 with a 4.4-liter displacement and twin turbocharging, albeit with less power than the CS. Finally, we will remind you that BMW just rolled out the all-new 5 Series, and we cannot wait to see the top dog in the family, namely the M5, presumably in a few weeks or months.
