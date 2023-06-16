2025 BMW M4 Coupe Retains Big Nostrils for Better AMG Sniffing

BMW may have listened to its clientele design-wise, but they're not ready to drop the double-coffin grille yet. Not when it comes to the M4 family, which is about to be renewed.
Following in the footsteps of the M4 Convertible caught last month, the M4 Coupe has now made its spy shot debut. The prototype was recently caught driving around the roads near the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, with some modest revisions.
Chances are you won't be able to distinguish it from the current one if you're not familiar with the M Division's styling. But it does sport a few updates, like the new headlights. The bumper largely carries over for now, but it should be replaced. Retaining the oversized shape, as we already told you, the grille was tweaked.
At the opposite end, we can see that the facelifted BMW M4 Coupe has new taillights reminiscent of the M4 CSL's. There are no notable changes as far as the bumper and diffuser are concerned. The trunk lid still sports a discreet diffuser, and the quad tailpipes seem identical. Even the wheels seem to soldier on, but we expect new options and probably new exterior colors to be added to the palette.
The cockpit should receive some minor improvements. However, since it was recently equipped with a curved display, mixing the 14.9-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital dials, chances are it will retain this setup, perhaps with new software. We also expect BMW to revise the upholstery and trim and to enhance the driving assistance gear.
It won't ditch the straight-six recipe yet, as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit will soldier on. Some believe the output might be slightly boosted to 518 hp (525 ps/386 kW). That would be a modest bump over the current M4 Competition Coupe, which has 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) on tap, taking only 3.4 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in the Competition xDrive configuration. The rear-wheel drive Competition is four-tenths slower, and the non-Competition model, whose engine develops 473 hp (480 ps/353 kW), needs 4.1 seconds.
We should have more on the facelifted BMW M4 lineup in the coming months as the testing and fine-tuning phase advances and the Munich auto marque starts removing the camouflage at both ends. Reports indicate the facelifted iteration is due next year, and it will probably launch as a 2025 model in our market. We expect a small price bump over the current lineup that kicks off from $78,100 for the M4 Coupe and $82,200 for the M4 Competition Coupe. The top-of-the-line M4 Competition xDrive Coupe has an MSRP of $86,300. The 2025 M5 will keep rivaling the Audi RS 5 and will also take on the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE, the three-pointed star brand's replacement to the two-door C- and E-Class models.
