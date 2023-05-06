It's Time for the BMW M4 Convertible To Go Under the Knife

The 2025 BMW M4 Convertible heralds the arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere. Recently snapped in the open with the usual amount of updates on the outside, the premium compact sports model with an open-top view of the sky above will supposedly offer more power.
Sitting under wraps, the model's new front and rear fascias will be some of the most notable updates. Unfortunately for those who are not fans of the large kidney grille, this part looks about the same size as before. The bumper appears to have been slightly toned down, as it looks less aggressive, but this could be the camouflage doing its thing. We can also notice a more pronounced apron, echoing the one on the M4 CSL, and a pair of new LED headlights with different graphics.
Things are a lot simpler at the other end, where it has new taillights. These retain the overall size of the ones equipping the current M4 Convertible but feature a new pattern. The third brake light is still incorporated into the trunk lid, which should otherwise retain the M4 and BMW roundels. As far as we can tell, the bumper is identical, with the same placement of the reflectors. The same goes for the multi-fin diffuser, though these parts will likely be updated. The signature quad exhaust tips will be retained. Additional colors could be added to the palette, and perhaps new wheels could round off the makeover.
Anyone familiar with modern Bimmers can tell you that it has already embraced the curved display. It mixes the 14.9-inch infotainment system with the 12.3-inch digital dials, and it takes center stage in the interior, which remains a well-preserved secret on the upcoming iteration. Nevertheless, it is likely that BMW will give the facelifted M4 Convertible the latest operating system, and they could also play around with the center console. Finally, they might draw the line at the upholstery and trim, as new options would contribute to the car's fresher feeling.
Don't look for anything else than the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six under the hood, which works in concert with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive. The engine is rumored to pump out 525 horses in the facelifted iteration, which will likely be metric. It would translate to 518 hp or 386 kW, and it would represent a small jump over the current M4 Competition xDrive Convertible, which is offered with 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW), taking 3.6 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from zero.
Believed to be due early next year, with the first units ending up on our shores shortly after, the facelifted M4 Convertible could be marketed as a 2025 model in the US. We will learn more about it as the testing phase advances and we spot more prototypes from additional angles, perhaps with less camouflage.
