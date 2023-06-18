Custom BMW R 80 Street Tracker Introduces M Colors to Repurposed Yamaha RD400 Tank

Bespoke airheads clad in M-inspired liveries are by no means uncommon, but a build of this sort can still be rather outstanding when properly executed. Take, for example, the snazzy custom tracker showcased in these photos – a project put together by Ellaspede of Brisbane, Australia a few years ago.
Their client Chris had been in possession of a Triumph Thruxton for some time, though he eventually decided to add a stylish Bavarian one-off to his fleet. After scoring a 1986 BMW R 80 with low mileage, Chris rode around on it for a few months to get an idea of what could be done from a mechanical standpoint.
Cosmetically, the lad knew what he wanted from the get-go – a fun and reliable street tracker adorned with Motorrad’s iconic M colors. Being familiar with Ellaspede’s work, Chris had no problem deciding who was to turn his vision into reality, even if this meant he’d have to ship the motorcycle from Sydney to Brisbane.
The R 80 was promptly taken apart upon arrival at the shop, and all its factory bodywork got ditched in the process. Many would have chosen to retain the original gas tank, but the Ellaspede squad knew it had to be replaced in order for this build to stand out. They retrofitted a Yamaha RD400’s fuel chamber in its stead, complementing it with a new subframe and a handmade tail unit at the back.
Furthermore, one may spot a red vinyl seat that’s been upholstered in-house, and it’s flanked by fresh turn signals from Posh. Ellaspede’s artisans installed an LED taillight at the rearmost tip of the bodywork, following it up with a slim license plate holder. Underneath the seat, there’s a custom tray designed to house the electronics and a lithium battery, while rear-end suspension duties are now assigned to a progressive Ikon shock absorber.
Going back to the electrics, the Aussies swapped the stock wiring harness with an aircraft-grade alternative, which runs through Motogadget’s m-Unit control module. Up north, they lowered the forks, added a tailor-made fender, and replaced the triple clamps with bespoke items. An LSL headlight can be seen a little further ahead, joined by Posh blinkers identical to those found out back.
Then there’s the cockpit area, where we now find a Motogadget Chronoclassic tachometer and a cross-braced handlebar. In turn, the latter carries premium aftermarket grips, compact switches, and ASV control levers, but there’s no speedo or rear-view mirror to speak of. Motocross-style foot pegs round out the bike’s ergonomic package.
Chris planned on taking his R 80 tracker off the asphalt every once in a while, so Ellaspede cloaked its 18-inch wheels in Heidenau K60 tires. The dual-purpose rubber measures 110/80 at the front and 130/80 at the opposite end. On the powertrain side of things, there are refurbished carbs inhaling through K&N air filters, along with a custom-built stainless-steel exhaust system.
Last but not least, the color scheme is a breathtaking ordeal in and of itself, combining a white base with BMW M hues on the upper bodywork. Black is the predominant finish elsewhere, but you’ll see the three-tone stripes echoed low down on the cylinder heads – a neat little touch to showcase Ellaspede’s attention to detail. Now, there’s no word on how much Chris ended up paying for this commission, so you’ll have to contact the shop directly if you’re interested in something similar.
