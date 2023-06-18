Buy This 2011 Range Rover and (Almost) Everyone Will Think You're Rich

The fifth and latest generation Range Rover has been around since last year, and it traces its roots back to the original that entered production back in 1969. A veritable off-roader with a premium (for the era) twist, it was replaced in 1994.
Land Rover started assembling the third generation in 2002, and they kept it for the following ten years when the fourth gen arrived with the same premium offering that also comprised electrified powertrains. The Range Rover remains an iconic nameplate, and you can consider it responsible for inspiring modern-day luxury crossovers, as it was the first one to offer a significant amount of comfort wrapped in a high-riding package.
A brand-new 2023 Range Rover will set you back a little over $100,000 in the United States. However, if you're willing to live with an older iteration, then you could land a more-than-decent example for new Toyota Corolla money. The one pictured above is a 2011 model, and this places it in the third generation. It features a murdered-out design, with a Santorini Black Metallic exterior finish, black accents, and black multi-spoke alloys that measure 22 inches. The only contrast is provided by the red brake calipers made by Brembo.
If you know your Range Rovers, then you can tell that the front and rear bumpers were replaced. Kahn signed both pieces, and they did the same when it came to the side skirts. The British tuner gave it quad exhaust tips, part of the new stainless steel exhaust system, and rear privacy windows, and decorated the hood with their name.
On the inside, this premium SUV sports quilted Nappa leather upholstery. It has piano black inserts on the dashboard and center console, a handcrafted aluminum steering wheel, leather with cross stitching on the door cards and dashboard, and the same fine material on the center armrest. Some onboard equipment includes the DVD player, navigation system with a 7-inch display, heated front seats with memory function, auto-dimming rearview mirror, electric side mirrors, and several other things.
Kahn says this vehicle has a full service history and 51,200 miles (82,400 km) on the clock. And as you already know, they are looking to part ways with it. The official listing that can be accessed here reveals a very down-to-earth price for what is still a premium SUV with several enhancements that looks just as good today as it did when it came out 12 years ago. The tuner is willing to let it go in exchange for £29,999, which equals $37,925 at today's exchange rates. Unless you live in a right-hand drive country, the only drawback is that the steering wheel is on the wrong side. But still, this is one great machine that certainly deserves your attention, and it features a low-revving V8.
