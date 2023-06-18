Can You Really Blame Us for Liking This Mansory Cullinan More Than Keyvany's G820?

When it comes to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, the world is currently a bit infatuated with ultra-luxury stuff like the Lamborghini Urus super-SUV and its rivals, from the Aston Martin DBX707 to the all-new 710-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red. But what happens when premium SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 trespass into that territory?
Well, a couple of things. For example, a V12-powered, coach-door Ferrari Purosangue would laugh as loud as possible if the encounter were on tarmac. If not, the G 63 would thunder away with its trail-rated off-road experience, while the Prancing Horse driver would look helpless from the sides. On the other hand, if the G 63 owner wants to have a chance against the XM Label Red, DBX707, Urus S, or Performante, as well as the Purosangue on and around the most fashionable nightclubs, it would need a proper infusion of aftermarket prowess.
However, quite unfortunately or luckily (depending on your POV), there is also a potential third option. Someone could dare to stand out in Mansory's backyard of outrageousness with a heavily modified Mercedes-AMG G 63. The current second-generation W463 Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been around since 2018, but if you do not take a closer look at the modern credentials like the LED head- and taillights, you could easily assume it's 1979 all over again and that beefy SUV is a classic W460. Some will always love the almost unchanged design, and others – like my wife – will never understand the attraction of the boxy styling combined with all those extreme 4x4 capabilities.
On the other hand, a few individuals only want to stand out in a crowd, even if it is entirely the wrong one. One such case – but do remember that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold a grudge if you think otherwise and love this transformation – could arrive from Frankfurt, Germany, where the good yet sometimes crazy folks over at Keyvany have done it again. Meet their latest Keyvany Forged G820HP morphing of the unsuspecting 577-hp Mercedes-AMG G 63, now with 820 ponies on tap, as the new moniker strongly implies. This German aftermarket company is on par with Mansory in terms of willingness to go to the end of the world and find the gods of outrageousness. And this G 63 does not stray from the norm.
On the contrary, it has like 45% of the body surface covered in forged carbon fiber add-ons that look like a suit of armor sitting on top of a gray bodybuilder. The tuned G 63 looks wider than a bus and ready to rumble as if we are at WrestleMania 40 (which is set to take place next April) – but of course, not everyone will appreciate this styling of a 'knight in shiny armor' to its fullest. However, this G 63 cannot be unseen even after taking a glance at the sheer quantity of forged carbon fiber parts decking the front and rear bumpers, spare tire cover, fender flares, big chunks of the profile, the entire hood, the windscreen surround, parts of the roof, and possibly even more.
But we found ourselves thinking that, right now, if we had to choose between this G820 from Keyvany and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Mansory, with the most profound regret, we would go home in the latter! Not any example, though, as Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels has a simple motto: "disrupting the established order." And they did it again, with a different shade of gray tucked on a lowered Cullinan featuring Mansory enhancements and 24-inch chromed and contrasting black RF Series RF-277s. And if we are not mistaken, this, too, is a gray-and-black creation with an orange-tasty interior, so the two SUVs have more in common than we would like to admit.
Oh, and in the end, both are a smidge better than what Forgiato can achieve when it sets its mind to giving everyone nightmares – just look at this yellow-wrapped Ram 1500 TRX flaunting matching 'steelies!' Sheesh, the (automotive) world is genuinely going nuts these days, right?
