Keyvany's Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tune Is So Flashy That Mansory Would Probably Approve It

A lesser-known German tuner decided to make the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63 a bit too bold for its own good. The company is called Keyvany, and their proposal is on the OTT side of the market. In fact, it is so controversial that it would probably get Mansory's seal of approval.
Not many components were left untouched up front, where this punchy 4x4 has a new grille that mirrors the looks of the original one. Decorated by the tuner's logo instead of the three-pointed star emblem, it also has cutouts on the outer edges for additional LED lights, otherwise joined by two more strips in the front bumper that is new and features exaggerated proportions for the side air intakes, as well as a more pronounced apron.
You don't need to be addicted to petrol fumes to tell that the hood came from the aftermarket world, as it is much more aggressive than the stock one. This Mercedes-AMG G 63 has new side mirror caps, some tweaks made to the side skirts, and a new rear bumper. The latter is bigger than the stock one and comes with a diffuser-like piece on the lower part. Two attachments were added to the roof at the front and rear, and the spare wheel holder now reveals the tuner's name. Instead of three exhaust tips on each side, mounted in front of the rear wheels, this modified premium truck has three. Those big alloys were added there as part of the makeover.
Keyvany was kind enough to provide a small glimpse into the cockpit of the pictured G 63, which features a pair of bucket seats up front with the tuner's name embedded into the seatbacks. The dominating hue is yellow, and it was applied to most touchable surfaces by the looks of it, with the occasional black piping for some contrast. The steering wheel has a carbon fiber and leather mix, and it displays Keyvany's name in the middle, and the entire dashboard panel, door cards, center console, and others were wrapped in yellow leather. The same treatment was applied to the cargo area for a slightly posher appearance, which doesn't look dog-friendly anymore.
In a social media post that put the spotlight on this G 63, Keyvany claims that it has 820 horses to play with. Those are likely metric, which would translate to 808 brake horsepower or 603 kilowatts. There is no word on the performance, but we will remind you that the stock model takes 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, topping out at 137 mph (220 kph). Its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
You don't need to be addicted to petrol fumes to tell that the hood came from the aftermarket world, as it is much more aggressive than the stock one. This Mercedes-AMG G 63 has new side mirror caps, some tweaks made to the side skirts, and a new rear bumper. The latter is bigger than the stock one and comes with a diffuser-like piece on the lower part. Two attachments were added to the roof at the front and rear, and the spare wheel holder now reveals the tuner's name. Instead of three exhaust tips on each side, mounted in front of the rear wheels, this modified premium truck has three. Those big alloys were added there as part of the makeover.
Keyvany was kind enough to provide a small glimpse into the cockpit of the pictured G 63, which features a pair of bucket seats up front with the tuner's name embedded into the seatbacks. The dominating hue is yellow, and it was applied to most touchable surfaces by the looks of it, with the occasional black piping for some contrast. The steering wheel has a carbon fiber and leather mix, and it displays Keyvany's name in the middle, and the entire dashboard panel, door cards, center console, and others were wrapped in yellow leather. The same treatment was applied to the cargo area for a slightly posher appearance, which doesn't look dog-friendly anymore.
In a social media post that put the spotlight on this G 63, Keyvany claims that it has 820 horses to play with. Those are likely metric, which would translate to 808 brake horsepower or 603 kilowatts. There is no word on the performance, but we will remind you that the stock model takes 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, topping out at 137 mph (220 kph). Its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.