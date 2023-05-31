Honda CB750 Twenty2 Used to Be a Non-Running Mess, Custom Treatment Saved It

Nowadays, Samuel Guertin of Clockwork Motorcycles is best known for his Harley-Davidson choppers, but the guy’s older projects could hardly be any further from this. Take, for instance, the murdered-out cafe racer pictured below.
It all started with a non-running 1978 Honda CB750, which had been the subject of some serious neglect under previous ownership. To give you an idea about the sort of treatment it had to endure, we’ll just point out that its inline-four’s valve cover was fastened in place via a concrete screw. That, right there, would be enough to give most mechanics a heart attack, but Samuel was undeterred.
After taking the abused UJM back to his garage in Montreal, he took it apart and busied himself with a much-needed powertrain overhaul. The four-cylinder mill was rebuilt inside out, receiving a high-performance cam and new valves complete with premium springs. Moreover, a Wiseco big-bore kit boosts capacity to 836cc – an upgrade complemented by Keihin CR29 carbs and K&N pod filters for increased airflow.
The CB750 also gained a custom four-into-two exhaust system, which makes its way back to a pair of reverse megaphone silencers. A modern electronic ignition was installed, too, and all the electrics were rewired via a Motogadget m-Unit control module. Moving on to the structural mods, Samuel revised the motorcycle’s subframe and ditched its factory shocks in favor of progressive Hagon items.
At the front, we now find the inverted forks, Tokico brake calipers, and floating discs of a Suzuki GSX-R1000, improving the classic Honda’s handling and giving it more stopping power than it could possibly need. To secure these components in place, Clockwork’s mastermind used a fresh aluminum wheel hub and a CNC-machined top clamp from Cognito Moto.
Gone are the bike’s original hoops, making room for 18-inch substitutes linked to stainless-steel spokes and nipples. A full suite of LED lighting hardware completes Samuel’s rear-end adjustments, and that stylish black leather saddle comes courtesy of New Church Moto. The electronics are stashed in a custom-made tray beneath the seat, where we still find the CB750’s stock oil tank in its original place.
Its right side was left exposed, but there’s a bespoke panel hiding it out of sight on the left. The said plate features a gorgeous, brushed metal finish, which can also be seen on the filler cap cover atop the fuel tank. A little further ahead, we’re greeted by the specimen’s exceedingly tidy cockpit, bearing clip-on handlebars outfitted with compact switches, black leather grips, and bar-end mirrors, among other goodies.
LED warning lights and a digital Motogadget speedo are integrated into the top clamp, while the blinkers can be spotted lower down on the frame tubing. Aftermarket foot pegs and a retro-looking headlamp round things out, but then there’s that sinister color scheme. It’s a blacked-out affair as requested by Clockwork’s client, applied in a collection of gloss, satin, and matte finishes. Following the project’s completion in 2015, this stealthy CB750 was nicknamed Twenty2.
