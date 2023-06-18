350-HP Classic Mini Races a Stock Mercedes-AMG E 63, Goliath Settles the Score With David

Regardless of the opponents battling it out, drag races are undoubtedly entertaining. And when there's an underdog going head-to-head with a car known for being fast, it's even better. Like this instance where a modified Mini takes on a Mercedes-AMG E 63.
The silver lining here that could somewhat level the playing field between these two cars is that the Merc is bone stock. No modifications whatsoever have been made to this 2018 E 63. But it's not like it needs any tuning to be fast anyway. This beast, in S guise, is capable of an eye-watering 603 hp (611 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which in this case is enough to propel it from 0 to 60 in a bonkers time of just under 3 seconds, despite weighing two tons.
What I'm trying to say here is that regardless of the E 63 being stock, the Mini will have a tough time fighting it down the quarter-mile. Especially when the scales could not be more precisely tipped in the Merc's favor. And I say that because the Mini now sports a modified 2-liter TFSI Golf Mk V engine, which has exactly half the number of cylinders and half the displacement of the 4-liter twin turbo of the AMG.
However, the Mini did more than just borrow an engine and push it to 350 hp (355 ps) by slapping a new turbo and some Audi S3 injectors on it. It also took the 6-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox and made it deliver all the power to the rear wheels as opposed to the GTI's FWD layout. The result is a ludicrously quick Mini that boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 424 hp per ton, over 100 more than the AMG-badged monster.
However, the Mini's advantage in the power-to-weight ratio does not guarantee a victory over the mighty Merc. When it comes to the rolling race, the sheer number of ponies beneath the hood of the Merc is bound to help it at the top end. And that's exactly what happened. With the boost turned all the way up, the Mini came within a car length of the E 63 but could not beat it in the end.
The drag race was slightly more surprising, as the Mini proved to be a beast off the line, achieving a spot-on launch on the first run. And while that was not enough to win, as the Merc ultimately caught up and took the win, it was still impressive. The second run was similar, although the two-ton Merc launched better and won more convincingly.
But even though this time Goliath managed to settle the score with David, the Mini proved incredibly impressive. And it did that in its first shakedown run after the build was finished. That means we'll hopefully see this tiny rocketship again in the future but in a more refined state of tune.
