This $4.5 Million Koenigsegg Is Put To Shame by a $64K Hayabusa and a Tesla Model S Plaid

Once in a while, there comes a drag race that scratches that need for speed itch, to put it bluntly. Today's event can hardly get any better than this because we have three phenomenal vehicles, ranging between $64,000 and $4,500,000, duking it out on a 1/4-mile drag strip. So let's not waste time and get this show on the tarmac.
The first contestant is an engineering miracle called the Koenigsegg Agera RST. This special edition is just 1 out of 25 of its kind ever made, and this is the highest-spec version, with diamond-encrusted paint to top it all off.
This two-tone blue monster is rocking a rear-mounted 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 1,341 hp or 1,360 ps with 1,158 lb-ft (1,570 Nm) of good-ol' torque.
This blue Alcantara interior mean machine is RWD and has a 7-speed automatic transmission that in the past pushed it to a top speed of 242 mph (389.4 kph). Although, it has been seen hitting 277 mph or 445.8 kph.
The last and maybe the most "crucial" thing about it is that behind the wheel is Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel, who's hosting the race.
Next, we have a $64,000 Suzuki Hayabusa equipped with a 1.3-liter 4-cylinder engine and a supercharger that can deliver up to 375 hp (380 ps) and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque. The bike typically weighs 567 lbs. or 257 kg, but the rider adds another 220 extra lbs. (100 kg), totaling 787 lbs. or 357 kilograms.
Then, the increasingly American-favorite Tesla Model S Plaid throws its 3 electric motors "hat" in the tarmac ring that can output just over 1,000 hp or 1,020 ps and 1,047 lb-ft or 1,420 Nm of torque. The current price on American soil for a Model S Plaid is around $110,000, depending on the extra options you go with.
Now that we're done with the pleasantries let's see how they fared, or better put, how the $4.5 million supercar lost to a superbike.
During the first race, all three blasted off the starting line, with the Suzuki dominating in first position, followed by the Tesla in second, and the Agera RST in last place. The bike and Model S Plaid were close to each other, while the Koenigsegg was left behind like it had its own private race.
The second time, the Tesla won the race, with the Hayabusa right behind it, while the Agera RST finished in last place again.
They went for it one last time, with the Hayabusa winning again by just a bike's length in front of the Model S Plaid. There's no point telling you how the Koenigsegg did; you probably figured it out by now.
It was a great race, even though the supercar may have disappointed some fans. The fastest times were 9.7 seconds for the supercharged Hayabusa, 9.8 seconds for Elon's baby, and the Koenigsegg Agera RST finished in 10.4 seconds.
