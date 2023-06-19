This 1967 Chevy Camaro Shows Rust Has No Mercy, It Still Can't Beat Hope

As Rachel Green's father used to say (I really, really hope you're a Friends fan), rust is boat cancer, turning everything into a useless piece of metal that can hardly be saved. The same thing also applies to cars, as rust can turn a mesmerizing piece of motorized art into something nobody is willing to look at.
Sure enough, Ross was right too. Rust does give the metal a "nice, antiquey look," and this is probably what's keeping this Camaro's dream of returning to the road alive.
The 1967 Camaro that recently made its way to the web is a very rough demonstration of what happens to a car that's left on the side of the road without humanity caring about it. It has rust pretty much everywhere, both inside and outside – surprisingly, the floors don't seem to be wrecked, though I wouldn't expect them to withstand too much weight anyway; as such, be ready for some serious, serious work in this regard.
eBay seller classiccarsofsc did not reveal too many details about this Chevrolet Camaro, so I can't tell for sure how it ended up in this horrible condition. One thing is certain, though: the rust has already taken its toll, and other people have already taken what they need from this Camaro.
The car comes without an engine, a transmission, and an interior, but it still qualifies as a restoration candidate for some reason. Without a doubt, it's not a project aimed at the faint of heart, but whoever brings this Camaro back to the road deserves a prize, a medal, and a big thank you for saving such an iconic model.
Obviously, finding a 1967 Camaro to restore isn't necessarily mission impossible. Despite being the first year of the Camaro, the 1967 lineup included close to 221,000 units, out of which 121,000 were dressed as the base configuration. The RS accounted for nearly 65,000 units, while the SS tags were installed on 34,000 cars. The Z/28 was the rarest thing in 1967, as only a little over 600 customers ordered it.
This isn't a Z/28, so it's not a highly desirable Camaro, but according to the owner, it's still worth a full restoration. That’s going to be nearly impossible, not only due to the current condition of nearly everything and the missing parts but also the selling price.
The seller is willing to let go of this rust-bucket Camaro for $5,000, and without a doubt, this is very, very, very ambitious. A running Camaro with less rust and at least part of the interior could cost less than that if you know where to look, so I doubt someone will pay that much for this abandoned model. Fortunately, the seller has also enabled the Make Offer option, so I expect the car to sell for much less than that.
The 1967 Camaro that recently made its way to the web is a very rough demonstration of what happens to a car that's left on the side of the road without humanity caring about it. It has rust pretty much everywhere, both inside and outside – surprisingly, the floors don't seem to be wrecked, though I wouldn't expect them to withstand too much weight anyway; as such, be ready for some serious, serious work in this regard.
eBay seller classiccarsofsc did not reveal too many details about this Chevrolet Camaro, so I can't tell for sure how it ended up in this horrible condition. One thing is certain, though: the rust has already taken its toll, and other people have already taken what they need from this Camaro.
The car comes without an engine, a transmission, and an interior, but it still qualifies as a restoration candidate for some reason. Without a doubt, it's not a project aimed at the faint of heart, but whoever brings this Camaro back to the road deserves a prize, a medal, and a big thank you for saving such an iconic model.
Obviously, finding a 1967 Camaro to restore isn't necessarily mission impossible. Despite being the first year of the Camaro, the 1967 lineup included close to 221,000 units, out of which 121,000 were dressed as the base configuration. The RS accounted for nearly 65,000 units, while the SS tags were installed on 34,000 cars. The Z/28 was the rarest thing in 1967, as only a little over 600 customers ordered it.
This isn't a Z/28, so it's not a highly desirable Camaro, but according to the owner, it's still worth a full restoration. That’s going to be nearly impossible, not only due to the current condition of nearly everything and the missing parts but also the selling price.
The seller is willing to let go of this rust-bucket Camaro for $5,000, and without a doubt, this is very, very, very ambitious. A running Camaro with less rust and at least part of the interior could cost less than that if you know where to look, so I doubt someone will pay that much for this abandoned model. Fortunately, the seller has also enabled the Make Offer option, so I expect the car to sell for much less than that.