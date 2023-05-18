Is There Room in Chevy's Lineup for a Mid-Engine Camaro?

The muscle car crowd's eyes are on the Ford Mustang these days, as the Blue Oval's model is all-new and about to become available at dealers nationwide this summer. Dodge is about to pull the plug on the aging Challenger, with its successor expected to be all-electric, and Chevrolet will drop the Camaro after the 2024 model year.
As far as the bowtie brand's muscly model goes, it's bound to go on a hiatus, but it won't be the end of the line when it comes to this nameplate. The automaker still keeps details about the seventh generation close to its chest, but it appears it will go down the EV lane. Chevy has confirmed zero-emission "low roof entries," and that sounds like it could apply to traditional sedans and two-door vehicles.
It would be logical for the next-gen Camaro to launch as an electric vehicle, as the future of the muscle car is all-quiet whether you like it or not. But that is not the only idea behind the moniker's future, as some believe it might morph into a sedan. Others think the Camaro will be turned into a sub-brand, with the lineup comprising two-door cars with fixed and folding roofs, crossovers with two and four doors, and what could be a flagship model with a focus on performance.
That said, almost anything goes for the future Chevrolet Camaro, as the sky could be the limit. But is it too much to consider a mid-engine proposal? Probably yes, because the GM-owned company already has such a machine in its family, and it is called the Corvette. The C8 generation comprises the entry-level Stingray, joined by the track-focused Z06 and the electrified E-Ray. The latter is also the first-ever 'Vette with all-wheel drive, and it is about as fast as the Z06.
Therefore, we would not hold our breath for a mid-engine Chevrolet Camaro, as it would step on the toes of the Corvette. Nevertheless, that has not stopped digital artists from imagining what it could look like, with the latest CGI take on it coming from jlord8 on Instagram. The pixel-manipulating process started with the Corvette, which has received the face of the latest-gen Camaro in the range-topping ZL1 configuration, by the looks of it. Thus, if you thought it looked very familiar, now you know why.
The rendering may be wishful thinking, but would you truly want Chevy to launch a mid-engine Camaro? Unless they decide to keep the muscle car alive under a different nameplate, be it with electric power or not, we wouldn't. Plus, it wouldn't make much sense for an American mainstream auto marque to have two such products in its portfolio, as they might end up canceling each other.
