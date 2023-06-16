Would You Pay New Camaro ZL1 Money for This 2011 Chevy Trans Am?

Don't go rushing down to the comments area to tell us that it was Pontiac that built the Trans Am and not Chevrolet, as we already know that. Only this one came out in 2011, one year after Pontiac was killed, and it is based on the Chevy Camaro, hence the above reference to the bowtie brand.
Details surrounding the build are pretty much inexistent. The vendor says it has only one owner in the papers and some 10,000 miles (~16,100 km) on the odo. Thus, it hasn't seen much action over the last dozen years, though it should be more than capable of giving you an adrenalin shot every time you abuse the loud pedal.
And it truly is loud, as power is supplied by a 6.2-liter V8, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The car has an orange finish with custom decals in yellow on the hood, an ode to the real Trans Am, sports custom front and rear ends, and rides on five-spoke alloys. It has a rag top that folds down into the special compartment behind the cramped rear seats, and an interior that mixes orange and black leather upholstery with the Trans Am logo embossed into the headrests.
The Trans Am replica based on the fifth-gen open-top Chevy Camaro is for sale. GarageKeptMotors advertises it on its website, claiming that pre-purchase inspections are welcomed. But how much does it cost? Try $64,900, which makes it almost as expensive as the 2021 Camaro ZL1, listed from $67,000 before destination. We don't know about you, but the ZL1 seems like a more interesting proposal within that price range, and it is probably the one to go for. After all, not many people are willing to delve into the history of the Trans Am and explain why theirs isn't real.
If you think this one is pricey, then you have probably missed that 2019 Trans Am that we covered earlier this month. It has a $234,900 sticker price attached to it, and it was still for sale at the time of writing. Modified by a company called Trans Am Worldwide, it is also based on the Chevrolet Camaro. It packs a 7.4-liter V8 with a Whipple supercharger, has a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, and enjoys a massive 1,000 hp and over 1,046 lb-ft (1,418 Nm) of torque. It's unknown how quick it is in a straight line, but it might give modern-day supercars a run for their money in perfect conditions.
Assuming money would be no issue, would you pay over $230k on what is still a Camaro, or would you get an exotic model? And while we're at it, is the pictured Camaro Trans Am up your alley?
And it truly is loud, as power is supplied by a 6.2-liter V8, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The car has an orange finish with custom decals in yellow on the hood, an ode to the real Trans Am, sports custom front and rear ends, and rides on five-spoke alloys. It has a rag top that folds down into the special compartment behind the cramped rear seats, and an interior that mixes orange and black leather upholstery with the Trans Am logo embossed into the headrests.
The Trans Am replica based on the fifth-gen open-top Chevy Camaro is for sale. GarageKeptMotors advertises it on its website, claiming that pre-purchase inspections are welcomed. But how much does it cost? Try $64,900, which makes it almost as expensive as the 2021 Camaro ZL1, listed from $67,000 before destination. We don't know about you, but the ZL1 seems like a more interesting proposal within that price range, and it is probably the one to go for. After all, not many people are willing to delve into the history of the Trans Am and explain why theirs isn't real.
If you think this one is pricey, then you have probably missed that 2019 Trans Am that we covered earlier this month. It has a $234,900 sticker price attached to it, and it was still for sale at the time of writing. Modified by a company called Trans Am Worldwide, it is also based on the Chevrolet Camaro. It packs a 7.4-liter V8 with a Whipple supercharger, has a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, and enjoys a massive 1,000 hp and over 1,046 lb-ft (1,418 Nm) of torque. It's unknown how quick it is in a straight line, but it might give modern-day supercars a run for their money in perfect conditions.
Assuming money would be no issue, would you pay over $230k on what is still a Camaro, or would you get an exotic model? And while we're at it, is the pictured Camaro Trans Am up your alley?