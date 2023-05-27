'69 Chevy Chevelle Hits the Used Car Market With a Secret in the Trunk

Muscle cars may not be as popular as they once were, with the modern-day establishment comprising only three made by Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge. Still, there was a time when the petrolhead crowd appreciated such rides.
Back in the day, nearly every American automaker had at least one such vehicle in its portfolio. At any given moment, one can find pretty much every model on the used car market. Should you be looking for that perfect project that doesn't demand your firstborn to hit the road in excellent condition, then the pictured Chevrolet Chevelle is worth checking out.
A 1969 car, which puts it in the second generation of the series that was made from 1967 to 1972, hasn't had a harsh life. It is not a perfect example that requires the occasional polishing and gas because there are some visible scratches on the body, but overall, with a little bit of work that shouldn't put you on the dark side of your spouse, it can become the talk of your neighborhood. After all, which petrolhead doesn't have the hots for a great American classic muscle car?
Shining less brighter than a star, this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle has a black finish contrasted by chrome trim and is decorated with SS logos. The period-correct wheels are still there and are hugged by the Goodyear tires with white branding. Like the exterior, the cabin needs a bit of TLC to return to its former shine, but overall, it's not bad. Given that it was born more than half a century ago, it's actually in great shape, though it has a restoration process to thank for that, as one of its previous owners gave it a new lease on life.
Powering it is a big-block V8. It's the 396 cu-in unit, a 6.5-liter mill that is ready to growl upon turning the key in the ignition. Instead of the less desirable two-speed or three-speed automatic transmissions, it features a good-old stick shift. And it's not the one with three gears, but the superior offering that adds one more. It is unknown how many of the 325 horses still live, but it should still be capable of giving its occupants a short adrenaline rush during right pedal abuse.
Now, about that secret lying under the trunk lid, it's a bunch of parts that should come in handy to its future owner because this car is for sale. GarageKeptMotors advertises it on its website, and they are asking $52,900 for it. Is it a good deal? That's for you to figure out, and while you're at it, you can tell us how much you would be willing to fork out in order to make it yours.
