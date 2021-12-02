1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Parked for 25 Years Still Looks Surprisingly Seductive

The first-generation Chevrolet Camaro saw the daylight back in 1967 as a 2-door hardtop and convertible, with the GM brand originally carrying the production at two assembly plants in the United States.
However, Chevrolet also ended up making the Camaro at several facilities outside the U.S., including in Belgium, Switzerland, Venezuela, and Peru.
The base model obviously accounted for the lion’s share when it comes to the production numbers for the first Camaro. No less than 121,000 units out of the close to 221,000 Camaros built for the model year 1967 came with the base package, while the RS package ended up being installed on nearly 65,000 vehicles.
The SS treatment made its way to more than 34,000 Camaros, while the Z28 was something pretty rare in 1967, as it was ordered by only approximately 600 customers.
The Camaro that we have here was born as an RS, and fortunately, it still comes in a pretty good condition even after all these years.
But what’s even more important is the car still looks surprisingly seductive despite spending 25 years in the same spot. The current owner of this Camaro is trying to sell it on Craigslist, explaining the vehicle has indeed been sitting for 25 years. No further specifics have been shared on where exactly this Camaro has been sleeping, but given its overall condition, there’s a chance it was stored inside.
This doesn’t mean you won’t find any rust on this, Camaro though. As you can see in the photos provided by the seller, the underside, in particular, is in a pretty rough shape. The floors will probably need serious patches, and the seller also explains the Camaro is going to require new frame rails.
So at the end of the day, despite looking quite good, this Camaro RS is exactly what it’s supposed to be in the first place: a project car requiring a full restoration. Of course, if someone is willing to give it a second chance, that is.
The engine under the hood is a 396 (6.4-liter) V8, though no further information has been provided on its condition. So we have no clue if the engine still starts or not, but given the car has been sitting for more than two decades, you shouldn’t be too surprised if it doesn’t. Hopefully, however, it’s not locked up from sitting, so the best thing you can do is inspect this Camaro in person and see if the engine at least turns over by hand.
Other than that, this RS looks pretty compelling, and the seller knows this very well. This is why they’re asking $17,500 for the car, though, at first glance, this looks a little bit ambitious, especially given the lack of many essential tidbits.
