Rendering: 1973 Chevy Caprice Donk Hides an Exotic Secret Under the Hood

The Caprice saga ended abruptly in 2017. The last one was marketed as a Holden and came to life in Australia. As for the Holden brand, we all know it was killed at the end of 2020.
While the nameplate is dead and buried, Caprice cars are trendy, especially second-gen models from 1971 to 1976. These Chevys and the fifth-gen Impala, which also belonged to the bowtie brand and came to life in the same period, have given birth to the donk trend that's been widely copied by other vehicles. But only the 1971-1976 Caprice and Impala with the right mods are real donks.
Shiny paint finishes, oversized alloys, and the occasional tweaked cockpits with a restomod twist are some of the highlights of these rides. The pictured one is a 1973 Chevy Caprice, and it looks like a million bucks. Well, pictured is an overstatement, as it belongs in the rendering world. 412donklife released these digital illustrations on social media a few days ago, and the car hides an unusual powertrain that would further boost its value.
Can you tell what car it came from just by looking at it? That would be the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produces 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) at 7,000 rpm without any modifications. It can be revved up to 8,900 rpm and enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. The 812 Superfast needs just under eight seconds to hit 124 mph (200 kph) from naught and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The performance would vary in a Ferrari V12-powered Chevy Caprice, but it would still be able to give some fast cars a run for their money. With a little work, it would probably threaten the hypercar establishment in a straight-line sprint, but that's a different topic, as it would need some more down-to-earth wheels for that, so it would lose its appeal.
We don't know how large the alloys on the rendered Caprice are, but they're probably close to 30 inches. They sport a wire-style design, have a rose gold look just like the rest of the exterior trim that would normally be chromed, and it has a gold finish with a brown vinyl top. To the right crowd, it truly is a work of art, and we're definitely part of that crowd, as we adore it, especially with that exotic engine breathing air from behind the classic grille.
Bringing it to life would cost more than the proverbial arm and leg, but maybe if a deep-pocketed enthusiast sees these CGIs, then they'll be inspired to make it happen. After all, who wouldn't love a shiny old-timer with a supercar engine under the hood?
Shiny paint finishes, oversized alloys, and the occasional tweaked cockpits with a restomod twist are some of the highlights of these rides. The pictured one is a 1973 Chevy Caprice, and it looks like a million bucks. Well, pictured is an overstatement, as it belongs in the rendering world. 412donklife released these digital illustrations on social media a few days ago, and the car hides an unusual powertrain that would further boost its value.
Can you tell what car it came from just by looking at it? That would be the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produces 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) at 7,000 rpm without any modifications. It can be revved up to 8,900 rpm and enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. The 812 Superfast needs just under eight seconds to hit 124 mph (200 kph) from naught and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The performance would vary in a Ferrari V12-powered Chevy Caprice, but it would still be able to give some fast cars a run for their money. With a little work, it would probably threaten the hypercar establishment in a straight-line sprint, but that's a different topic, as it would need some more down-to-earth wheels for that, so it would lose its appeal.
We don't know how large the alloys on the rendered Caprice are, but they're probably close to 30 inches. They sport a wire-style design, have a rose gold look just like the rest of the exterior trim that would normally be chromed, and it has a gold finish with a brown vinyl top. To the right crowd, it truly is a work of art, and we're definitely part of that crowd, as we adore it, especially with that exotic engine breathing air from behind the classic grille.
Bringing it to life would cost more than the proverbial arm and leg, but maybe if a deep-pocketed enthusiast sees these CGIs, then they'll be inspired to make it happen. After all, who wouldn't love a shiny old-timer with a supercar engine under the hood?