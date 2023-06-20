E30 BMW M3 Gets a Brutal Modernization Inspired by Architecture. Too Bad It's Just a Dream

BMW is doing 'great' nowadays with models like the M2, 4 Series, M3/M4, iX, X7 LCI, 7 Series and i7, i5, or the XM Label Red. If they want to drive everyone crazy and alienate their fanbase, that is.
In a way, we should respect the Bavarians for having the courage to go against the trend of making every other car model feel like a noodle in the same soup. That's Audi's game of making you feel like a stupid child when you have decades of automotive experience, and you sometimes still can't distinguish their models from each other. Instead, BMW's designers were allowed to run amok – albeit not always in the right direction.
As such, most of their recent models are controversial, to say the least. But that also makes them instantly recognizable – even though not always for the most positive reasons. Naturally, opinions will be highly divided between folks who agree with the crazy styling language and those who want a more traditional approach to design innovation. And sometimes, the trend continues in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
For example, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to artist Zsolt Szabo (szsdesign_) and his modern E30 vision of how a revived classic M3 should look like. We are probably looking at someone who approves of BMW's approach to styling because the pixel master (currently an exterior design intern at Mercedes-Benz, which is truly funny, right?) decided that his modernization of the original 1986 to 1991 BMW M3 should be inspired by something called 'brutalist architecture.'
The latter style, by the way, is a trend originating from the United Kingdom in the 1950s that characterized post-war era reconstruction projects through "an emphasis on materials, textures, and construction, producing highly expressive forms," rather than decorative designs, according to the Royal Institute of British Architects. It quickly caught on, and some of the most beautiful brutalist buildings in the world now reside in places like San Diego, New Delhi, Vienna, Paris, Madrid, Marseille, or Taichung City (Taiwan), rather than England!
Anyway, this E30 BMW M3 personal project is equally impressive because of its sudden change of traits – from the front, the fascia's interpretation makes it look like a predator that's ready to bite any rival; from the side, it's like a metal sculpture with an emphasis on 3D volumes, and from the rear it sure looks like the 1980s got sudden access to a time machine that landed them in the 21st century. Naturally, this is all wishful thinking – so there's no reason to discuss the potential powertrain, which, as far as we can tell, would rhyme better with the i3 rather than the M3 if you want our two cents on the matter. Yep, an E30 M3 revival that's brutally honest as an EV – what blasphemy!
As such, most of their recent models are controversial, to say the least. But that also makes them instantly recognizable – even though not always for the most positive reasons. Naturally, opinions will be highly divided between folks who agree with the crazy styling language and those who want a more traditional approach to design innovation. And sometimes, the trend continues in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
For example, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to artist Zsolt Szabo (szsdesign_) and his modern E30 vision of how a revived classic M3 should look like. We are probably looking at someone who approves of BMW's approach to styling because the pixel master (currently an exterior design intern at Mercedes-Benz, which is truly funny, right?) decided that his modernization of the original 1986 to 1991 BMW M3 should be inspired by something called 'brutalist architecture.'
The latter style, by the way, is a trend originating from the United Kingdom in the 1950s that characterized post-war era reconstruction projects through "an emphasis on materials, textures, and construction, producing highly expressive forms," rather than decorative designs, according to the Royal Institute of British Architects. It quickly caught on, and some of the most beautiful brutalist buildings in the world now reside in places like San Diego, New Delhi, Vienna, Paris, Madrid, Marseille, or Taichung City (Taiwan), rather than England!
Anyway, this E30 BMW M3 personal project is equally impressive because of its sudden change of traits – from the front, the fascia's interpretation makes it look like a predator that's ready to bite any rival; from the side, it's like a metal sculpture with an emphasis on 3D volumes, and from the rear it sure looks like the 1980s got sudden access to a time machine that landed them in the 21st century. Naturally, this is all wishful thinking – so there's no reason to discuss the potential powertrain, which, as far as we can tell, would rhyme better with the i3 rather than the M3 if you want our two cents on the matter. Yep, an E30 M3 revival that's brutally honest as an EV – what blasphemy!