RHD C8 Corvette Now Testing in America, Japan Calls Dibs on First Deliveries

Even though it’s not a big seller in markets outside of the United States, the C8 has been treated to right-hand drive by General Motors. According to Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter, prototypes are currently testing and refined in the United States while Japan has been confirmed as the first market for these bad boys. 20 photos



A simple glance at the dashboard is enough to understand how hard that is. As opposed to the simpler designs of older cars, the C8 is very angular and a lot more luxurious than its predecessor although manufacturing errors still occur. Uneven stitching, for example, has been reported a few times already by U.S. owners.



Only 300 unit are heading to the Land of the Rising Sun for 2021, and believe it or not, Chevrolet sold them all in 60 hours. Of course, the United Kingdom and Australia will follow suit although production numbers are not known at the time of reporting. In the Land Down Under, a new company called GMSV will sell and service the C8 instead of the now-defunct Holden or Holden Special Vehicles.



Turning our attention back to Nippon, the JDM cars are converted to right-hand drive from the factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Only the 2LT and 3LT versions of the coupe and 3LT convertible were offered, and all 300 examples of the breed will come standard with the Z51 Performance Package that costs $5,000 in the U.S.



As for pricing, well, that’s a bit shocking. The 2LT Coupe with the Z51 retailed at 11,800,000 yen, translating to $111,500 at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the 3LT Convertible with the Z51 is 15,500,000 yen or $145k.



At the 43:45 mark of the following video, you can also hear Tadge talk about the attention to detail that went into the RHD conversion. Because of the driving-centric design of the cockpit, General Motors had to mirror the tools they use for the American version's interior to create "an exact mirror" without any compromises.