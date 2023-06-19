2024 Toyota Tacoma and Siblings Welcome Latest TRD Pro Color of the Year – Terra

Crafted by Calty Design Research - a design studio established by Toyota no less than half a century ago (in 1973) - Terra is the TRD Pro color of the 2024 model year, not just for the newly introduced Tacoma but also for the rest of the TRD Pro pack, including the Tundra, Sequoia, and 4Runner nameplates.
According to the Japanese automaker, color "speaks to us," evoking emotions, stimulating the senses, and painting "our world with shades of meaning." And although many people choose subtle and neutral colors like white or shades of gray, they say that as "a crucial thread in the fabric of vehicle identity, color visually weaves together design, performance and customer appeal."
As such, no wonder Toyota's Calty Design Research team just created an all-new 2024 model year color for the TRD Pro series precisely in time to celebrate the introduction of the all-new N400 fourth-generation Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. The best-selling nameplate will be seen at dealerships, along with its Tundra, Sequoia, and 4Runner brethren, dressed casually in the TRD Pro signature color of the year dubbed Terra. "There are four different silhouettes (Tundra, Sequoia, 4Runner, Tacoma), and they all share the same color," says Benjamin Jimenez, general manager of Calty in Ann Arbor, "so we need to ensure that it will look good on each vehicle."
The idea first came to life back in 2015, and some of the best colors of the past, according to the company, include 2016's Quicksand, 2019's Voodoo Blue, and 2022's Lime Rush. Last year, meanwhile, the 2023 TRD Pro series was dressed in the exclusive Solar Octane, "a vibrant, fiery orange inspired by a bright sunbeam," that is not all too different from the 2024MY's Terra, which feels a bit like lava going from molten to solid through a mix of brown and rusty red shades.
As for the rest of the color gallery for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, Terra will join the pack as a signature option for the TRD Pro models alongside Bronze Oxide, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Black, Ice Cap, and Blue Crush Metallic, according to the Tacoma Explorer blog. Interestingly, the Japanese automaker only showed us some of them so far.
As such, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the CGI looks of the entire color palette, complete with various trim options in the second video embedded below. As for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, the company says "the best just got better," with highlights like the 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, "legendary capability" triggered by the new multi-link rear suspension, Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), and Multi-Terrain Select with Crawl Control, plus a revamped interior featuring a 14-inch central touchscreen, dual USB-C with power delivery (52.5W combined), and many more.
