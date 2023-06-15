Toyota's Bet on Hydrogen Counts on New Fuel Cells and Commercial Vehicles

When I wrote about Toyota's plans to sell battery electric cars (BEVs), I forgot to mention that those plans were announced by a new business division called BEV Factory. Toyota disclosed another division on the "Let's Change the Future of Cars" workshop: the Hydrogen Factory. As you may imagine, it focuses on fuel cells and the ridiculous pursuit of combustion engines powered by that gas. For the serious part of the idea, the Japanese company counts on a new fuel cell and commercial vehicles.

30 photos Photo: Toyota