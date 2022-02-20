Hydrogen Combustion Engines Are a Lousy and Desperate Attempt to Keep Them Alive

Toyota has insisted on this for quite a while already. Renault seems to have jumped on the same train with its latest concept car. It does not matter who proposes to burn hydrogen on a combustion engine: rest assured this is a desperate measure to keep combustion engines alive – in the worst way possible.





More recently, the Japanese companies said the V8 delivers 450 hp (335.6 kW ) at 6,800 rpm and 540 Nm (398.3 pound-feet) at 3,600 rpm. Would burning hydrogen make them carbon neutral? Not necessarily. And they would still pollute the air.



Most of the hydrogen produced nowadays comes from decomposing natural gas. If it just separates hydrogen from carbon and releases the latter into the atmosphere, it is called grey hydrogen. If the carbon is captured, it is named blue hydrogen. Hydrogen made from electrolysis – converting water into hydrogen and oxygen – is called green, and it is the only kind of this gas that is carbon neutral. Mind you: that is only the case if the energy for electrolysis comes from renewable sources.







Basic chemistry explains why that is the case. Although hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it has curious properties. One kilogram (2.21 pounds) has an energy density of 120 MJ (megajoules). Gasoline has an energy density of 45.8 MJ/kg – or a little more than one-third of what the fossil fuel offers.



The issue is that one liter of liquid hydrogen weighs just 71 grams (0.16 lb). Consequently, it has a very low energy density: 8.5 MJ/l. A liter of gasoline weighs around 770 g or 0.77 kg (1.7 lb). That means that a liter of gas offers about 35 MJ/l – or a little more than four times what hydrogen presents. On top of that, hydrogen only remains in its liquid state if it is kept under -252.87°C (-423.17°F).



Besides providing way less energy than gasoline, hydrogen in a combustion engine has another handicap. To be fair, it is a combustion engine handicap: how inefficient they are to convert chemical energy into movement.



Most ICEs have a thermal efficiency of 20%, which means they waste 80% of the fuel energy. The most efficient ones reach 40% of thermal efficiency. For every $100 you spend, only $40 moves the wheels of your car. The other $60 becomes fumes and heat.



An electric motor turns 90% of electricity into movement. If a fuel cell generates electricity with the same hydrogen, the vehicle will travel much further with it. All that with no emissions, something you can’t say about an engine burning hydrogen.



Although it does not generate carbon directly, any oil used to lubricate the moving parts in an engine will also burn, even if in small quantities. The nitrogen in the air will generate







The BMW V12 got 16.9 MPG (13.9 l/100 km) with gasoline. When that engine burned hydrogen, it returned 4.7 MPG (50 l/100 km). It had two fuel tanks: one for gasoline, with 73.8 liters (19.5 gallons), and one for hydrogen, with 170 liters (45 gallons). While the car could run 480 kilometers (298 miles) on the fossil fuel, hydrogen made it run only 201 km (125 mi).



Compare that with what the Toyota Mirai offers: 74 MPGe (3.2 l/100 km) and 645 km (402 mi) of range with two hydrogen tanks that together hold 122 liters (32,2 gallons) of hydrogen. Even the



If that was not enough to prove that burning hydrogen is a terrible idea, the



Whenever it was above 87 psi (6 bar), the tank would release hydrogen to prevent higher pressures. After 10 to 12 days without use, the tank would get completely empty. That’s something that does not happen with hydrogen stored as a gas under high pressures.



If the combustion engine is to be saved, hydrogen is not the option. Renewable fuels offer a better alternative. Considering they capture carbon that is already in the atmosphere instead of releasing the one that was under the ground for millions of years – as fossil fuels do – they are carbon-neutral elements. However, there are several other complications involved with them.







