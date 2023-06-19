Meet the Halcyon 02, a Stylish Two-Bedroom Tiny Home That Brings The Outdoors Inside

When it comes to tiny homes on wheels, the saying "great things come in packages" definitely rings true. Halcyon 02 stands as proof that you can live big, even in a compact space. This tiny house was built for a king. It has a stand-up loft, a main floor bedroom drenched in natural light, and a living room with killer views. It even has a full bathroom with a shower/bathtub combo.

17 photos Photo: Fritz Tiny Homes