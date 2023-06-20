The Queen of Family-Sized Tiny Homes Dazzles With a Sophisticated Layout

Even after the tiny living trend made waves far beyond the borders of the US and Canada, supporting a new generation of builders, some might say that the classics remain unmatched. Gooseneck tiny homes are still the best option for large families, especially when built by reputable manufacturers. The popular Canada Goose with the Arctic Edition layout is now iconic – the perfect blend of functionality and luxurious elegance.
There's always room for newcomers and fresh ideas in the tiny house market, but certain designs and brands have gained classic status. Most tiny living enthusiasts are familiar with the Mint Tiny House Company and their Canada Goose. This Vancouver-based builder will soon celebrate a decade of existence, and that says a lot. As for the luxurious Canada Goose, it remains one of the most beloved and inspirational homes on wheels in the gooseneck category.
Folks at Mint Tiny House Company are experts in RV-Certified tiny homes. Certification brings a series of benefits. These RV-tiny houses adhere to strict guidelines, making them 100% legal for transport on the road, safe, and reliable. Financially, getting an RV loan and insurance or reselling a certified tiny home is also easier.
On top of that, a gooseneck tiny in particular, comes with added advantages. The most obvious one is the added space. Due to their specific structure, gooseneck homes offer extra length without sacrificing stability. This typically translates to layouts with a main floor bedroom (always a plus) and extra rooms in the loft area.
The Canadian brand's Canada Goose RV was introduced as its most luxurious design, an ultra-spacious home with a 41-foot (12.4 meters) length, 8.6-foot (2.6 meters) width, and 13.6-foot (4 meters) height. Revealing a total surface of 392 square feet (36.4 square meters), this is equally stylish, like a miniature mansion on wheels.
The Canada Goose can sleep at least six people and up to eight, which makes it perfect for those who need more space. Its main attraction? The full-height bedroom on the main floor, located above the hitch, offers easy access, privacy, spaciousness, and the ambiance of a traditional bedroom.
The builder was generous when it came to configuration, too. Customers have no less than six layouts to choose from, each with their particular advantages, such as an extra-large bathroom, a central living room, or extra closet space.
A three-bedroom home on wheels that feels even bigger is a rare treat in the world of small dwellings. At the same time, there are no hidden elements or pesky ladders that can make things more uncomfortable. The Arctic Edition layout focuses on comfort as much as elegance. Luxury itself could be defined as the perfect balance between comfort and elegance.
You have the beautiful, L-shaped living room at one end of the house. Flanked by windows and French doors, it offers generous space for a large sofa with great views. The galley-style kitchen is another characteristic of the Arctic Edition layout.
It exudes the welcoming air of a traditional family kitchen, with butcher block veneer countertops and full-depth cabinets with soft-closing doors. It has a propane oven, cooktop, and full-size electric fridge. The best part is the stylish breakfast bar placed in front of the window. It's perfect for enjoying meals and can even double as a home office when needed.
A beautiful staircase with integrated storage leads to the loft bedroom above the living area. Instead of a simple protection wall, this room boasts a beautiful bookcase – again, emphasizing storage. The opposite bedroom features a traditional wooden railing and is accessed via a ladder. Both have large windows for added brightness and ventilation.
Style-wise, the Arctic Edition Canada Goose flaunts an all-white interior that makes it feel even bigger, with sophisticated lighting fixtures and discrete recessed lighting creating an intimate ambiance. It’s fitted with electric fan heaters, a mini split air conditioning system, and hookups for TV and laundry. The exterior can be customized in terms of color, with nine options available.
It's easy to see why they're considered the best option for bigger families. Even better, spaciousness goes hand in hand with great towing stability. Regular THOWs (tiny homes on wheels) can theoretically be longer but lack gooseneck structures' stability and safety.
The Arctic Edition layout is perhaps one of the most elegant tiny home RVs out there. It couples the typical functionality of a gooseneck with the understated elegance of luxury homes. The sophisticated vibe is mainly achieved through the integration of numerous windows, in addition to the French doors. This keeps the interior airy and flooded with natural light, amplifying the feeling of spaciousness.
The Arctic Edition keeps the bathroom area simple, although large enough to include a generous shower with a glass door, plus storage space. The main floor bedroom is built over the gooseneck, with ample closet space. Storage can become a major issue with smaller homes on wheels, which is why the Canada Goose is such a great alternative. This main bedroom is spacious and cozy and has large closets that keep it well-organized and functional, making personal items easier to access.
Gooseneck tiny homes are typically more expensive than regular versions, which is one of their main downsides. Building and transporting a tiny home RV like the Canada Goose costs more. Still, in the end, it's worth it if you're looking for generous space and premium amenities. With all the bells and whistles, the Arctic Edition comes at $116 355 (CAD 153,600). Beyond the price tag, this iconic design offers priceless inspiration for future generations.