The Onyx 2630 Tiny Reveals 257 Square Feet of Pure Contemporary Elegance

Expectations are high for the flagship of one of the mobile housing industry's biggest players. Luckily, the Mint Tiny House Company's Onyx 2630 has plenty to reveal, from a modern living/dining area and a lavish loft bedroom to an inviting outdoor deck area. Those with high standards when it comes to aesthetics won't be disappointed – the Onyx is one of the most elegant tiny home designs available today.

12 photos Photo: Mint Tiny House Company