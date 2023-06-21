Volocopter Confirms Pioneering Air Taxi Flights in Paris Starting Next Summer

So far, the emerging AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) sector has focused on the work behind the scene. If you're eager to see things take off, not just metaphorically, 2024 seems to be the magic number. That is the year when commercial air taxi services will finally be open to the general public. France wants to be ahead of the game, with help from the German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer Volocopter.
France has big plans when it comes to AAM operations. It wants Paris to become the first city in Europe, and even worldwide, to offer electric air taxi flights to the general public by 2024. That's the year of the Olympic and Paralympic Games when the huge tourist influx would be the perfect opportunity to launch new means of transportation. During the summer of 2024, those visiting Paris will have access to the highly-anticipated air taxis, besides the existing public transportation system.
The first official routes will connect Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris-Le Bourget airport, the Vertiport of Austerlitz barge to the Paris Heliport, and the Paris Heliport to the Airfield of Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole (Versailles). In addition to these routes, Paris Le Bourget and the Paris Heliport will offer tourist round trips.
Who is behind these trailblazing operations? Paris local authorities and the French Civil Aviation Authority have worked mainly with Volocopter and Groupe ADP.
Although a German-based manufacturer, Volocopter hasn't limited its operations to just one country. Its collaboration with French aviation authorities for introducing air taxi services even got this year's Franco-German Business Award (Le Prix Franco-Allemand de L'Economie).
Volocopter is the creator of the Volocity aircraft. The partners didn't reveal the exact number of Volocity units operating during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, only confirming that several of them will cover the three official routes.
Each Volocity air taxi will have room for one pilot and one passenger, will fly at a height below 500 meters (1,640 feet), and will be exceptionally quiet. One of the much-talked-about features of Volocopter's eVTOL is that it's four times quieter than a helicopter. In a busy city like Paris, this means it will basically operate with no noise pollution.
In the meantime, all the parties involved are focusing on the infrastructure part of the project. They're planning to start building vertiports this summer. A few will be ready for commercial operations in time for the 2024 Olympics. By the end of that year, all five are expected to be fully operational.
This will be just the beginning. In the near future, Volocopter and French authorities hope to develop an entire AAM network covering the entire Paris region. However, this will take somewhere around ten years.
In the second half of this year, folks will be able to book their first eVTOL flights for the summer of 2024. More details on that will be available on Volocopter's social media platforms.
The first official routes will connect Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris-Le Bourget airport, the Vertiport of Austerlitz barge to the Paris Heliport, and the Paris Heliport to the Airfield of Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole (Versailles). In addition to these routes, Paris Le Bourget and the Paris Heliport will offer tourist round trips.
Who is behind these trailblazing operations? Paris local authorities and the French Civil Aviation Authority have worked mainly with Volocopter and Groupe ADP.
Although a German-based manufacturer, Volocopter hasn't limited its operations to just one country. Its collaboration with French aviation authorities for introducing air taxi services even got this year's Franco-German Business Award (Le Prix Franco-Allemand de L'Economie).
Volocopter is the creator of the Volocity aircraft. The partners didn't reveal the exact number of Volocity units operating during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, only confirming that several of them will cover the three official routes.
Each Volocity air taxi will have room for one pilot and one passenger, will fly at a height below 500 meters (1,640 feet), and will be exceptionally quiet. One of the much-talked-about features of Volocopter's eVTOL is that it's four times quieter than a helicopter. In a busy city like Paris, this means it will basically operate with no noise pollution.
In the meantime, all the parties involved are focusing on the infrastructure part of the project. They're planning to start building vertiports this summer. A few will be ready for commercial operations in time for the 2024 Olympics. By the end of that year, all five are expected to be fully operational.
This will be just the beginning. In the near future, Volocopter and French authorities hope to develop an entire AAM network covering the entire Paris region. However, this will take somewhere around ten years.
In the second half of this year, folks will be able to book their first eVTOL flights for the summer of 2024. More details on that will be available on Volocopter's social media platforms.