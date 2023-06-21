Volocopter Confirms Pioneering Air Taxi Flights in Paris Starting Next Summer

So far, the emerging AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) sector has focused on the work behind the scene. If you're eager to see things take off, not just metaphorically, 2024 seems to be the magic number. That is the year when commercial air taxi services will finally be open to the general public. France wants to be ahead of the game, with help from the German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer Volocopter.

