Volocopter Is Ushering in a New Era of Air Mobility for Both France and Germany

Among hundreds of names in the emerging AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) sector, Volocopter stands out as one of the most successful and well-known. The German-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer is getting close to an achievement that will become a milestone for both Germany and France, paving the way for commercial air taxi operations.
Every two years, the French-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry acknowledges projects or individuals who unite these two nations through impressive achievements. This year, the Franco-German Business Award (Le Prix Franco-Allemand de L´Economie) has an even greater significance, because 2023 also marks the 60th anniversary of the historic Élysée Treaty.
The winner of this prestigious award, at this special celebratory time, is the eVTOL manufacturer Volocopter, which shows how far the AAM dream has come. It’s no longer seen as a bold vision that has more to do with the world of Sci-Fi than with real business.
Numerous developers are already in the final stages of certification for their air vehicles, while teaming up with officials and with other industry partners, for establishing dedicated vertiports.
A true mobility innovator, Volocopter shows great potential for launching air taxi operations, and eVTOL manufacturing on the continent. Together with Skyports, the German-based manufacturer plans to open a vertiport terminal at the Pontoise-Cormeilles airfield, in France. The ultimate goal is to launch commercial air taxi services in Paris, as soon as next year.
At the moment, Volocopter is working with the local transportation authorities and with Paris Airports to make this happen. Its flagship aircraft, the Volocity, will be the one to operate as a certified air taxi. In the meantime, the Volocopter 2X prototype claims to be the only model that’s authorized to carry out eVTOL flight tests in France.
However, although this important award focuses on the Franco-German collaboration, this milestone project will extend further than that. For example, the new vertiport at Pontoise-Cormeilles is meant to be aircraft agnostic, which means that other manufacturers and operators are also welcome to test their eVTOL technology here.
Plus, like most eVTOL developers, Volocopter wants to conquer the whole world. France will be just the starting point, but the Volocity is set to fly in other parts of the world as well. Until then, its name will certainly be linked to the inauguration of AAM in Europe – after France, the German builder’s flying taxi is also set to start operating in Italy, where it will transport passengers from the Fiumicino airports to the Rome city center.
With the help of Volocopter, France plans to become the first official AAM operator in Europe. By next year, passenger flights carried out by air taxis could become the newest trend in Paris.
