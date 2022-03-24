Major Players in the UAM Sector Join Forces to Pave the Way for UK Air Taxi Operations

Over the last couple of years, we have seen many eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developers showcase their future electric aircraft, highlighting the features that made each one unique on the market. But the concept of UAM (urban air mobility) is about much more than just innovative air vehicles. And, when it comes to regulations and infrastructure, competitors need to work together.
A group of aerospace companies have joined forces to create a Concept of Operations (CONOPS) that outlines the best ways of integrating air taxi services into the UK airspace. Eve Air Mobility, the UAM subsidiary of the prestigious aircraft manufacturer Embraer, is leading the UK Air Mobility Consortium.
Some of the members of this Consortium are major airports, such as Heathrow Airport and London City Airport, while others are eVTOL developers, such as Volocopter and Vertical Space.
The project was launched together with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Innovation Hub. At the beginning of last year, CAA selected the Consortium to join its Regulatory Sandbox, which offers organizations the chance to test their innovative solutions. As part of a “Future Air Mobility Challenge,” the Consortium was tasked with drafting a strategic framework for the safe integration of UAM operations across the UK.
As a result, the CONOPS was developed as a comprehensive case study. It focuses on London and envisions a network of vertiports that would be used to transport passengers from Heathrow Airport (LHR) to London City Airport (LCY).
According to the project’s representatives, the goal was to identify the challenges that could get in the way of initial air taxi commercial operations and to come up with viable solutions for that. The document incorporates feedback from various experts, as well as quantitative data obtained through computer modeling simulations.
They may not be as exciting as revealing an innovative eVTOL, but documents such as this CONOPS are essential for taking future air taxis from the initial development stages to the reality of commercial operations.
