Peculiar-Looking Station Wagon Drag Races McLaren 765LT, Someone Gets Walked

We all know for certain that two plus two equals four. But sometimes, it's not as easy to translate real-life situations into mathematical situations. A race between two cars may seem to be pretty balanced until you get to see them in action. And that's when you realize how complex things can be at certain points in life.
Sometimes you can look at the spec-sheets of two vehicles that are about to go head to head down the quarter-mile (402 meters) and not be able to tell who is going to win. Or even worse, you could be betting on the wrong horse. But the more races you see, the more experienced you become. And with the added experience, you decrease the chance of falling under the wrong impression.
Anyone who's at least mildly enthusiastic about McLarens will know that the 765LT is a real weapon. We're talking about a limited edition, lightweight machine, that most people wouldn't even dare to challenge to a race. So pitching this machine against an old, Chevrolet-built station wagon could seem ridiculous to most people. Well, that's until you get to see what the wagon is hiding under the hood. But the huge slick tires can prove to be a solid hint as well.
The Chevrolet Malibu comes with a carbureted LS3 engine, that churns out a massive 660 horsepower. This isn't a heavy vehicle per se, but at 3,200 lbs (1,451 kg) it isn't as light as its opponent. While both cars are RWD, the Chevrolet reminds us of a more simple age. And I guess that the 2-speed Powerglide transmission also plays a role in that. With less work for the driver and the gearbox, and with the Hoosier 9" tires on it, the Malibu may prove to be a worthy opponent after all.
765LT is also capable of doing sub-10-second runs if everything clicks together. But if you look at the spec sheet for these two vehicles, the McLaren look superior in most aspects. It might lose some points due to its tires, which aren't as capable as the Hoosiers though. Building up to the race, most of the people that came to watch it go down are predicting the McLaren is about to lose.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves and just see how this goes. After a massive burnout for the Malibu, the two cars line up and it's time to unravel this mystery! As always with the Hoonigan "This versus that" show, the cars will be going head to head down a 1,000 feet (304 meters) stretch of tarmac. Seeing the Malibu rocketing off the line gives a whole new meaning to the expression "Like taking candy from a baby". The McLaren seems powerless.
Let's be clear here, I'd still choose the 765LT in a heartbeat. But for the sole purpose of quarter-mile racing, you do need some American muscle in your life. The McLaren driver attributes the loss to the lack of the launch control mode. So, to settle this once and for all, a rematch is in order. This time the 765LT is much faster, and the gap it creates is enough to seal the deal, at least for this second run.
To find out who won, a third run is required. And the Malibu is once again blistering fast going off the line, as it secures the lead. The McLaren is all that far behind. But in the words of Dominic Toretto: "It doesn't matter if you win by an inch, or by a mile. Winning's winning!". So I guess the lesson we can learn here is that you shouldn't pick a favorite based on performance figures alone. Try to see which competitors are best prepared for the task ahead!
