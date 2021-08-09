Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Celebrated With JDM Special Edition

Largely based on the Celica liftback, the first-ever Supra launched in 1978 with a couple of straight-six engines and the Supra became its own thing in 1986. Developed in collaboration with BMW and twinned with the Z4, the fifth-gen Supra pays tribute to the 1986 model with a Japan-only special edition that’s limited to 70 units.
Split between the RZ and SZ-R trim levels, the “35th Anniversary Edition” is offered exclusively online through August 31st. Those who express interest in these cars are then entered into a lottery, and the luckiest of them all will be invited to pick up their cars in December as per the manufacturer.
The RZ 35th Anniversary Edition is painted in a matte-finish metallic gray complemented by red upholstery for the seats and red inserts for the leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SZ-R 35th Anniversary Edition differs through red-painted brake calipers, matte-black mirror housings, black Alcantara and red leather for the seats, as well as sportier gas and brake pedals. This variant is available in five colors, including the pictured Lightning Yellow.
As for common traits, these models both feature 19-inch forged wheels finished in matte black and a special carbon-fiber ornament on the passenger side of the dashboard. It reads “GR Supra 35th Anniversary,” and that pretty much sums up the celebratory stuff. The pricing, obviously enough, isn’t for every pocket at 7,835,000 and 6,535,000 yen, respectively.
Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $59,300 and $71,075 at current exchange rates. The reason for this apparently large pricing difference boils down to the powerplant, namely the 2.0-liter turbo for the SZ-R and 3.0-liter turbo for the RZ. Just like the underpinnings, these mills both come from BMW while the car per se is manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria.
For the 2021 model year, the most exciting Supra of them all is the USDM 3.0-liter variant that churns out 382 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 368 pound-feet (499 Nm) of torque from 1,800 through 5,000 rpm. The four-cylinder engine, by comparison, rocks 255 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) from 1,550 through 4,400 rpm.
