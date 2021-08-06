5 Android Auto 6.7 Brings Back an Important Feature, at Least According to Google

Google Maps Might Be Causing Another Android Auto Audio Nightmare

While Google Maps is obviously the preferred navigation application for most people running Android Auto in their cars, it’s also sometimes the one that’s causing uncanny problems that can’t be resolved with generic workarounds. 62 photos



While it’s hard to figure out why exactly Google Maps might be causing such problems only on Toyota models, owners claim the audio is cutting out regularly after launching the navigation app in their cars



In other words, if you own a new



Several Toyota owners have confirmed the same behavior in their cars, and of course, the generic workarounds that the typical Android Auto users turn to when something goes wrong don’t make any difference.



In other words, if you’re thinking of



The good news is that someone who is part of the Android Auto team says the reports have already been forwarded to those in charge of investigating it, but obviously, an ETA as to when a full fix could land isn’t yet available.



