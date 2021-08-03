The Latest Android Auto Update Could Be Bad News for People Using a Cable

While the adoption of Android Auto wireless is on the rise, with Google claiming more than 100 million cars out there use it, there are plenty of drivers out there still relying on a cable to run the app when getting behind the wheel.
And unfortunately, there are moments when using a cable makes the whole thing much worse, as occasional connectivity bugs show up out of nowhere for some users.
This time, the struggle appears to be a little bit more widespread, with several Android Auto users explaining on Google’s forums that the error showed up after installing the recent update.
And in almost all cases, Android Auto simply fails to launch with a perfectly working cable, all without displaying a single error on the screen.
In other words, a phone that was working just fine with a proper cable is no longer capable of launching Android Auto after installing the latest update, and as it turns out, the typical workarounds like clearing the cache and rebooting the phone don’t make any difference.
Neither does changing the cable, it seems, as Android Auto just fails to run even when using a cord that seems to be working properly when connected to a different car or computer.
Someone on Google’s forums has discovered that simply heading over to the Android Auto settings and changing the USB connection mode to a different profile brings things back to normal, allowing the app to run correctly in the car.
Of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient way to get Android Auto up and running, especially because the same change must be applied every time you start the engine, but at least, it does the trick until Google comes up with a fix.
And speaking of an official fix, Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, so nobody knows for sure if and when a new update to resolve the whole thing is supposed to land.
