Martian Life Is in for a Chase Once New Hunting Tools Reach the Planet in 2023

5 Spotify for Android Getting a Subtle Update That Could Easily Go Unnoticed

3 Android Auto 6.7 Brings Back an Important Feature, at Least According to Google

2 The Latest Android Auto Update Could Be Bad News for People Using a Cable

Major Android Auto Error Gets Confusing as Fix Not Yet Ready

There’s a lot Google has to fix in Android Auto, but on the other hand, there’s one particular error that’s apparently causing even more confusion as people are waiting for the fix. 6 photos



Google announced not a long time ago that a fix was scheduled to launch as part of the July 2021 monthly update released by Samsung, so everybody was hoping the whole thing would finally be gone and Android Auto returns to running normally in their cars.



A few days ago, however, Google revealed



So in theory, the fix isn’t out just yet, which means Galaxy S21 users should still experience the connection problems that we told you about earlier.



And yet, we’re now seeing reports that installing the July 2021 security update on the Galaxy S21 actually brings things back to normal.



Some users who got the latest monthly security update claim Android Auto is now running properly in their cars (



So right now, the whole thing is becoming as confusing as it gets, especially due to all the contradictory information that keeps reaching the web regarding this problem.



The best option if the issue hasn’t been fixed on your device is to just wait for Samsung to come up with the September patch, especially because all the other workarounds have made literally no difference for all the impacted devices. More specifically, a rather widespread problem on Android Auto is causing the app to misbehave when a Samsung Galaxy S21 is used to power the connection, leading to all sorts of problems, including full app crashes.Google announced not a long time ago that a fix was scheduled to launch as part of the July 2021 monthly update released by Samsung, so everybody was hoping the whole thing would finally be gone and Android Auto returns to running normally in their cars.A few days ago, however, Google revealed it would take longer for Samsung to come up with a fix, explaining the South Koreans would end up rolling out a patch at some point in September.So in theory, the fix isn’t out just yet, which means Galaxy S21 users should still experience the connection problems that we told you about earlier.And yet, we’re now seeing reports that installing the July 2021 security update on the Galaxy S21 actually brings things back to normal.Some users who got the latest monthly security update claim Android Auto is now running properly in their cars ( here and here ), as all problems are mysteriously gone. Theoretically, this wouldn’t be possible without an official Samsung fix, which Google claims should only go live in September.So right now, the whole thing is becoming as confusing as it gets, especially due to all the contradictory information that keeps reaching the web regarding this problem.The best option if the issue hasn’t been fixed on your device is to just wait for Samsung to come up with the September patch, especially because all the other workarounds have made literally no difference for all the impacted devices.